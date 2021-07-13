MLB All-Star Game: Ohtani will start for the AL and hit while the NL starter is Scherzer.

MLB.COM– The Los Angles Angels Shohei Ohtani has been doing unprecedented things all year, and now he’s set to do it on the big stage, as the two-way star will start on the mound and bat leadoff for the American League team in the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday at Colorado’s Coors Field.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been named the starting pitcher for the National League in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field, NL manager Dave Roberts announced Monday.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be named to an eighth All-Star Game — and now my fourth chance to start it,” Scherzer said. “It’s an incredible honor. When you step into a room full of All-Stars and you get the ball, that’s a special feeling. It’s really hard putting it into words. So for Dave to select me again and to give that honor to me with the quality of arms that are in the National League this year, I’m very blessed and very thankful for that opportunity.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash, who will manage the AL squad, told Angels manager Joe Maddon last week that Ohtani would play both ways in the game but wasn’t sure what inning he would pitch. But it became official on Monday, as Cash announced that Ohtani will lead off the game and take the mound in the bottom of the first. The designated-hitter rule has been changed for the first time ever specifically to allow the American League to keep the DH after Ohtani exits.

Normally, if the DH plays the field, the team forfeits the right to use the DH and the pitcher must then hit in that spot in the lineup. However, the rules have been adjusted for the All-Star Game so that even if Ohtani is taken out of the game as a pitcher, he can remain in the game as a DH, and also be replaced in that role. The only way the AL will lose the DH is if Ohtani (or one of his replacements at DH) were to play a position in the field other than pitcher, which is unlikely. The DH has been used in every All-Star Game — even if the game is played at an NL ballpark like it will be this year — going back to the 2011 contest in Arizona.

This is story was from MLB.COM be sure to check the site for all the baseball content you will ever need!