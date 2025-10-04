By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

The 2025 MLB Division Series kicks off Saturday with some of the biggest brands in baseball taking center stage. The Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees, Blue Jays, Cubs, Brewers, Mariners, and Tigers headline a star-studded slate as the postseason shifts into high gear. With the Wild Card round in the books, the best-of-five Division Series begins, and every matchup is loaded with intrigue, history, and October drama.

From Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper to George Springer and Cal Raleigh, the game’s brightest stars are ready to shine. The Dodgers and Phillies clash in a heavyweight National League battle, while the Yankees and Blue Jays renew their AL East rivalry. The Cubs and Brewers meet for the first time in postseason play, and the Mariners host the Tigers in a matchup of power vs. grit.

National League Division Series Matchups

(1) Brewers vs. (4) Cubs

Game 1 (MIL): Saturday, 2:08 p.m. ET on TBS

Saturday, 2:08 p.m. ET on TBS Game 2 (MIL): Monday, 9:08 p.m. ET on TBS

Monday, 9:08 p.m. ET on TBS Game 3 (CHC): Wednesday, Oct. 8 on TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 8 on TBS Game 4 (CHC, if needed): Thursday, Oct. 9 on TBS

Thursday, Oct. 9 on TBS Game 5 (MIL, if needed): Saturday, Oct. 11 on TBS

Key storyline: Bullpen dominance and basepath chaos. Freddy Peralta leads Milwaukee’s pitching, but Chicago’s relief corps is red-hot. Both teams lead the NL in stolen bases, and the Cubs’ power could be the difference.

Player to watch: Seiya Suzuki — can he stay hot and solve Milwaukee’s elite pitching?

(2) Phillies vs. (3) Dodgers

Game 1 (PHI): Saturday, 6:38 p.m. ET on TBS

Saturday, 6:38 p.m. ET on TBS Game 2 (PHI): Monday, 6:08 p.m. ET on TBS

Monday, 6:08 p.m. ET on TBS Game 3 (LAD): Wednesday, Oct. 8 on TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 8 on TBS Game 4 (LAD, if needed): Thursday, Oct. 9 on TBS

Thursday, Oct. 9 on TBS Game 5 (PHI, if needed): Saturday, Oct. 11 on TBS

Key storyline: Star power showdown. Ohtani, Freeman, Harper, Schwarber — this series is stacked. Pitching depth and clutch hitting will decide it.

Player to watch: Trea Turner — if healthy, he’s a game-changer on both sides of the ball.

American League Division Series Matchups

(1) Blue Jays vs. (4) Yankees

Game 1 (TOR): Saturday, 4:08 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, 4:08 p.m. ET on FOX Game 2 (TOR): Sunday, 4:08 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, 4:08 p.m. ET on FS1 Game 3 (NYY): Tuesday, Oct. 7 on FOX or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 7 on FOX or FS1 Game 4 (NYY, if needed): Wednesday, Oct. 8 on FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 8 on FOX or FS1 Game 5 (TOR, if needed): Friday, Oct. 10 on FOX or FS1

Key storyline: Defense vs. power. Toronto’s elite fielding could neutralize New York’s big bats. Bichette’s status looms large.

Player to watch: George Springer — a proven October performer who crushed the Yankees this season.

(2) Mariners vs. (6) Tigers

Game 1 (SEA): Saturday, 8:38 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, 8:38 p.m. ET on FS1 Game 2 (SEA): Sunday, 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1 Game 3 (DET): Tuesday, Oct. 7 on FOX or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 7 on FOX or FS1 Game 4 (DET, if needed): Wednesday, Oct. 8 on FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 8 on FOX or FS1 Game 5 (SEA, if needed): Friday, Oct. 10 on FOX or FS1

Key storyline: Seattle’s power vs. Detroit’s resilience. The Mariners have the edge in homers and pitching depth, but Tarik Skubal could swing the series.

Player to watch: Cal Raleigh — the AL’s home run king and emotional leader of the Mariners.

Final Word: October Pressure Build

As the Division Series begins, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Dodgers and Yankees — two of baseball’s most iconic franchises — face tough paths if they hope to meet again in the 2025 World Series. With elite talent across all eight teams, this weekend marks the beginning of separation: contenders will rise, pretenders will fall, and the road to the Fall Classic will get a lot clearer.