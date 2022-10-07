MLB Odds: Who’s Most Likely To Be World Series Champion?

The MLB World Series is the most prestigious baseball event in the world. All

eyes turn to the two franchises battling it out to be crowned World Champion.

The level of competition that can be seen in this culmination of the season is

unprecedented – who wouldn’t want to see all of the best MLB teams in the

world come face to face to see who is the best? This is even more so the case

this year. It is still entirely up in the air as to who is going to win.



However, there are a few teams that seem to have a better chance than most

at taking the crown this year, and we are going to be going through some of

the most notable in this article. Without further ado, here’s who’s most likely to

be the World Series champion.



The Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor watches his two-run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of baseball’s National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Pujols scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)





When it comes to the overall odds, the Dodgers are favorites by a landslide.

This comes as absolutely no surprise if you take into consideration their

current performance. The current Dodgers run is on a level that we haven’t

seen for decades in the sport, and it doesn’t look like their winning spree is

going to be coming to an end any time soon.



The Dodgers undeniably have a better chance than most when it comes to

becoming World Series champions, and it’s fair to say that it is going to take a

pretty formidable team to halt them in their tracks.



This opinion is also a supported baseball betting strategy from

Onlinegambling.com – both the pros and the amateurs unanimously agree

that the Dodgers are looking incredibly promising, and it would come as a

shock to no one if they ended up taking the title.



Houston Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)





While the Houston Astros might not look as dominant as the Dodgers do right

now, they are certainly not a team to be messed with. There are innumerable

talented players who call the Houston Astros their home, and almost all of

Houston’s top prospects are predicted to become household names at some

point in the near future.



After clinching yet another American League West title – fifth in six years –

they’re into the stage of the season they are familiar with. Justin Verlander,

the Astros star, in an impromptu speech, told his teammates to savour titles

and wins – that, especially in sport, times can change instantly and

expectations might not resolve as they’ve always looked like they will.



Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario holds the Most Valuable Player trophy after winning Game 6 of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

However, having not won the World Series since 2017 and losing out to the

Atlanta Braves last season, they will be all the motivation necessary to

overcome odds and formidable opponents.



Only time will tell whether or not they have what it takes to beat the Dodgers

as well as the numerous other strong teams that they are going to come up

against. Although, with just a little luck, we may just see the Houston Astros

becoming our new World Series champion, and we have no doubt going to bring great joy to fans all over the world.