MLB Rising Stars to Watch Out For

The return of MLB to its traditional, longer format after a reduced fixtures Covid season has come as a welcome relief to baseball fans throughout North America. Excitement for many has been tempered though, by the rise of pitchers who are enjoying their most dominant MLB spell since 1968.

Fortunately the MLB recently announced that they would be cracking down on the use of ‘foreign substances’ in the wake of Gerrit Cole all but admitting that he has used Spider Tack to tamper with the ball and improve his pitching.

That decision will hopefully benefit the spectacle of MLB with sluggers throughout the league hitting back. The latest betting odds have highlighted the trend of baseball fans showing support for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.

Whether they can or not, or if the Chicago White Sox or San Diego Padres can upset the odds is of no real concern to us right now. That’s because in this article we’re focusing on the next generation of talent in MLB. The players who, in the next 10 years have the potential to be delighting baseball fans throughout North America and beyond. If you feel like we’ve missed out your favourite hot prospect, be sure to let us know in the comments section below

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco celebrates his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez with Randy Arozarena (56) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Wander Franco

Tampa Bay Rays

SS

There would be no point writing an article about the top prospects in the MLB without mentioning the top prospect in the MLB.

Just recently, the Dominican hitter added another highlight to his jam-packed show reel as he went 2-for-4 with a pair of triples to help his Triple-A Durham side to a 7-5 victory over Norfolk.

It is a feat that he carried off at Rookie level just 3 years ago and one that perhaps, he will be pulling off in the MLB in the not too distant future.

At the time of writing Franco is hitting .326 with a 1.002 OPS and has hit 7 home runs in his first 35 games at Triple A-level. In short… he’s very good and already looks ready to make the step up to the MLB.

Shane Baz

Tampa Bay Rays

RHP

Baz was a part of Tampa Bay’s infamous heist of the Pirates in the Chris Archer trade and perhaps because of that, has flown under the radar with some baseball fans.

Quietly enough though, the young pitcher has been steadily making a name for himself at youth level and turning the heads of senior decision makers.

In mid-June the Rays took the decision to promote Baz to the Durham Bulls after he successfully mastered Double A, racking up a 40.8% strikeout rate and a 1.7% walk rate in just over 32 innings.

Whilst doing nothing spectacular on debut, Baz was consistent and did not look fazed at all by his promotion. If called upon at MLB this season, expect him to grasp the opportunity with both hands.

Luis Gil

New York Yankees

RHP

In 2018 the New York Yankees made one of the most low-key but potentially important trades in their recent history. Faced with the uphill struggle of reducing their roster the Bombers traded outfielder Jake Cave to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for the relatively unknown teen Luis Gil.

The strong right-armed Dominican has burgeoned a reputation as a pitcher to be reckoned with, only conceding 7 homers in over 200 career innings. Whilst he has received praise for his slider and changeup to go alongside his upper-90 ball, he has struggled for control in his embryonic career thus far.

Too many batters have received free passes to first base because of Gil’s lack of control, which has to be an area of focus before he makes the leap to the senior team. His ERA, which has remained low at youth level will suffer if doesn’t improve in that area though.

Jeter Downs

Boston Red Sox

SS/2B

The 23-year-old Colombian would perhaps have already had a shot at the MLB had he not lost the 2020 minor league season. Downs, who was part of the controversial trade that saw Mookie Betts head to the West Coast is an exciting shortstop.

In 2019, whilst still in LA, the 23-year-old posted figures of .333/.429/.699 with 24 home runs and an 86 RBI. After initially struggling at Triple-A level in Boston, Downs recently broke out of his slump in spectacular fashion with a pair of homers in Worcester’s 13-7 victory against the Syracuse Mets.

To step up to the big league though, Downs will have to move to 2B as his chances of shifting Xander Bogaerts from SS are slim to none. To do that smoothly, he’ll need to improve his defensive concentration which has been criticized on occasion this season.

Julio Rodriguez

Seattle Mariners

OF

This powerful 20-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic signed as an international free agent for the Seattle Mariners at just 16. So convinced were the Mariners of Rodriguez’s talent that they offered him a reported $1.75 million signing bonus.

At 6 foot 3 and 230 pounds, Rodgriguez already looks as though he has outgrown the batter’s box, and he may well have already outgrown High-A ball after a relatively short stay at that level.

That’s because the Dominican is quite simply head and shoulders above the competition at High-A, both literally and metaphorically. In terms of raw talent, there are few if any that can shine a torch to Rodriguez’s skill and ability.

His physicality is equally impressive and will stand him in good stead for the challenges ahead. What will be interesting is how his baseball brain develops, he has already proven himself adept at reading pitchers.

If he can continue to learn in that regard he could really take the MLB by storm when he makes his senior debut.

Should Jeter Downs be included in this list? Where on earth is Spencer Torkelson, Jarred Kelenic or Adley Rutschman? Whatever your question, let us know in the comments section and we’ll be sure to look into it ahead of our next article.