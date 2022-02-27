NASCAR 2022: Live coverage from Southern California 3:30 PM/ET Wise Power 400

The last time NASCAR raced at Auto Club Speedway 727 days ago. It has been a long time because of COVID but racing returns to Southern California and the fans are ready. Here is where you can here all the race action by clicking on this link plus we have this one for backup.

According to our friends at NASCAR.COM the race in SoCal Alex Bowman led 110 laps and claimed his second career win — the final victory for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet — in teammate Jimmie Johnson’s last race at his home track and site of his first Cup Series triumph. Former Auto Club winner Brad Keselowski claimed yet another top five for Team Penske, his longtime home as one of the sport’s most tenured drivers. Ross Chastain, filling in for an injured Ryan Newman, finished 17th in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. Bubba Wallace, in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevy, finished 27th — a familiar part of the pack at the time for Wallace.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Wise Power 400

Site: Fontana, California

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 2:35 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Auto Club Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Austin Cindric held off Bubba Wallace to win the Daytona 500.

Fast facts: Cindric’s victory came in his eighth career start in NASCAR’s top series. … Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are second and third in the standings. Truex won both stages. … Three-time 500 winner Denny Hamlin failed to finish for the first time in 17 Daytona 500s.