Jim Williams – Capital Sports

The NASCAR season reaches its dramatic conclusion at Phoenix Raceway, where Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, and William Byron will battle for the 2025 Cup Series Championship. The 312-lap race marks the final event of the season, with each contender bringing unique strengths and histories to the track.

SPORTS TALK GEORGIA

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) posted the fastest time among the Championship 4 in Friday’s practice, clocking in at 131.262 mph. With three poles and two wins at Phoenix, Hamlin enters as the betting favorite.

(Joe Gibbs Racing) posted the fastest time among the Championship 4 in Friday’s practice, clocking in at 131.262 mph. With three poles and two wins at Phoenix, Hamlin enters as the betting favorite. William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) ran ninth fastest in practice and has one win and two poles at Phoenix.

(Hendrick Motorsports) ran ninth fastest in practice and has one win and two poles at Phoenix. Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports) was 11th fastest and seeks his second Cup title, having won in 2021.

(Hendrick Motorsports) was 11th fastest and seeks his second Cup title, having won in 2021. Chase Briscoe (Joe Gibbs Racing) struggled in practice with a tire issue and finished 16th, but remains a wildcard with past playoff success.

Practice Highlights and Track Conditions

Ty Gibbs led the overall practice session with a blistering 131.868 mph lap. Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Preece rounded out the top four. Several drivers, including Briscoe and Christopher Bell, experienced tire issues, raising concerns about durability and pit strategy heading into Sunday.

Broadcast and Radio Coverage

Race Time : Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET TV : NBC and Peacock

: NBC and Peacock Radio : MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

: MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90) Pre-Race Show: Countdown to Green begins at 2:00 p.m. ET NBC Sports NASCAR.com

What’s at Stake

This marks the final NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, adding historical weight to the event. With two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers and two Hendrick Motorsports drivers in contention, team strategy and pit execution will be critical.

Final Thoughts – NASCAR 2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race promises high drama, elite competition, and a fitting end to a thrilling season. Whether it’s Hamlin’s experience, Larson’s consistency, Byron’s breakout year, or Briscoe’s resilience, one driver will etch their name into NASCAR history.