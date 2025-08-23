By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

Daytona International Speedway will host the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale this Saturday, August 23, with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 airing live at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This pivotal race marks the cutoff event before the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs, with two remaining playoff spots still up for grabs.

Playoff Drama at Daytona

With 14 of 16 drivers already locked into the postseason, Saturday night’s race will determine the final two contenders. Drivers like Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman currently hold the last playoff positions, but a surprise win or strong points performance could shake up the standings.

Pre-race coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green, setting the stage for a dramatic night at one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks.

NBC Sports Broadcast Team

NBC Sports will deliver comprehensive coverage with a star-studded broadcast lineup:

Leigh Diffey , Jeff Burton , and Steve Letarte will call the race.

, , and will call the race. Marty Snider , Dave Burns , Kim Coon , and Parker Kligerman will report from pit road.

, , , and will report from pit road. Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty will anchor from the Peacock Pit Box, with Snider hosting pre- and post-race segments.

Jarrett, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, and Letarte, who crew-chiefed Dale Earnhardt Jr. to victory in 2014, bring deep Daytona expertise to the broadcast.