NASCAR Hall of Fame tonight featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. on NBC and Peacock

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony is presented this Friday live at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. NBC Sports NASCAR analyst and one of the most popular drivers in the sport’s history Dale Earnhardt Jr. headlines the 12th annual NASCAR Hall of Fame class with four-time NASCAR national series champion and one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers Red Farmer, and Mike Stefanik, a nine-time NASCAR champion and the Whelen Modified Tour all-time leader in wins, poles, top fives and top 10s.

Ahead of the ceremony, NBC Sports is unveiling 10 of Earnhardt Jr.’s mementos that played a role in his career in a daily digital and social video series. Earlier today, Earnhardt Jr.’s 2014 Daytona 500 champion ring was profiled in addition to this video in honor of Farmer’s induction. Tomorrow, Stefanik will be recognized in a video in addition to Earnhardt Jr.’s final memento — the 2003 Most Popular Driver Award. Click here to view the entire series.

Friday’s two-hour ceremony will also recognize executive Ralph Seagraves with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR, and longtime NASCAR broadcaster Bob Jenkins with the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

NBC Sports’ Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast will co-host the ceremony from the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center, in Charlotte, N.C. As part of the evening, special fireside chats will take place prior to the ceremony with NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty with friends and family members of the three inductees that will be available on NBC Sports’ social platforms. To sign up for Peacock and learn more, click here.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: SAN DIEGO

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season races on this Saturday from Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., live at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The series continues its California swing to kick off the season, which returns to Anaheim next Saturday.

2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson, who had gone nearly four years since his last victory, won the 450SX Class race in Oakland last weekend followed by Aaron Plessinger in second and Justin Barcia finishing in third for the second consecutive week. California native Christian Craig earned his second straight Western Regional 250SX Class win.

NBC Sports’ Supercross play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey, lead analyst Ricky Carmichael and reporter Will Christien discussed Anderson’s long awaited victory last Saturday and Barcia’s current position atop the 450SX Class standings here.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday from San Diego gets underway at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore presentation of the race will air Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on CNBC.

All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The 2022 season will feature a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

