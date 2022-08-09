NASCAR Harvick gets a big win while IMSA the season’s last race will be a showdown in Atlanta.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick got his groove back, fittingly at one of his favorite tracks.

Harvick ended a 65- race winless drought that lasted nearly two years with his sixth victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

“Good timing, for sure,” he said.

Harvick’s win shakes up the playoff race with just three races remaining in the regular season, leaving little time for drivers to earn a spot in the 16-car postseason, and gives a boost for a veteran that entered the weekend No. 17 in points.

“Everybody that doubted us doesn’t know us,” he said.

NASCAR has had 15 different Cup winners this season. If there are two new winners over the last three races, a driver with one win will be eliminated from the 16-car playoff with a tiebreaker based on points. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are top-10 drivers in points, but they have not finished first to put their postseason positioning in peril.

Harvick’s No. 4 Ford pulled away from Bubba Wallace and the rest the field following a restart with 35 laps to go at the FireKeepers Casino 400. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver took advantage of clean air, helping him coast to his 59th victory, including five wins since 2018 on the two-mile oval in the Irish Hills region of southern Michigan.

Meanwhile, according to IMSA.COM

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Filipe Albuquerque saw an opening and went for it. His reward for the risk was victory Sunday and a renewed shot at the championship.

Albuquerque took the lead of the IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend at Road America with help from a lapped car with 24 minutes left in the two-hour, 40-minute race, then held the lead to the finish.

The victory pushed Albuquerque and co-driver Ricky Taylor into the lead for the championship in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class and turned the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans into a race for the title between two Acura teams.

“It feels good, but it never lasts long,” Taylor said. “What we’ve learned this year is if you have the points lead, you’re not safe. Every time we get it, it goes the other way again. It’s flip-flopped I don’t know how many times.”

It flip-flopped again when Albuquerque used traffic to pass Oliver Jarvis, who had been leading the race and the DPi standings to that point. Albuquerque pitched the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 around a Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) car driven by Ryan Eversley and past the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 that Jarvis co-drives with Tom Blomqvist.

“I timed it perfectly and took a lot of risks going to the left with half the car on the grass,” Albuquerque said. “Then it was done. It was chaotic.”

With six-and-a-half minutes left, Jarvis crashed on the exit of Turn 10. He kept the car moving during the ensuing caution period, finishing fourth but losing the points lead to the No. 10 car, which will take a 19-point lead into Motul Petit Le Mans on Oct. 1.

Taylor found himself in a tricky situation during his first stint, as rain began to fall while he was on slicks. He managed to get the car back to the pits by Lap 30, but the lead was gone, and he had fallen back to eighth overall.

“I was just trying to survive,” Taylor said. “Honestly, I didn’t know if I was doing a very good job. I just saw that the guys on wets were gone. They asked what we wanted to do on the next stop and I said, ‘Put Filipe in.’”

Albuquerque began picking off one car after another, reaching fourth place by Lap 36, then second by Lap 47.

“We had more to lose,” Albuquerque said. “We had to stay ahead of the Shank car, and they were on rain tires and about a minute ahead of us. I was so desperate and angry about the situation because I could see us not winning it. Then it came around to us and we were back in the game.”

After Jarvis’ crash, the field stayed under caution to the finish, and Wayne Taylor Racing had its first victory at Road America and fourth win of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Earl Bamber finished second in the No. 02 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R he shares with Alex Lynn, while the No. 01 Cadillac Racing sister car co-driven by Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande finished third.

But the victory by the No. 10 Acura – and the return to the lead of the championship – was all about Albuquerque.

“If you give him the car in position, he’s going to go win it, and he did,” Taylor said. “We’re getting spoiled by Filipe, honestly. We don’t have to get out of pit lane first anymore, he just does it on the racetrack. We need to keep ourselves realistic. He’s not a normal driver, (but) that’s not always going to happen. He’s just been working some serious magic this year.”

The magic will be called upon again at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the final race for the DPi class before it is replaced by the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class at the Rolex 24 in January.