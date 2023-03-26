NASCAR LIVE AUDIO COVERAGE: The Circuit of The Americas

Top story line

Revamped road-course racing. Sunday’s race at Circuit of The Americas will be the debut of the new low-downforce package on road courses after Cup Series drivers got a first taste at Phoenix Raceway. Also for the first time, the choose rule will be in effect before each restart and while stage points will still be awarded, there will be zero stage cautions. Strategy will be important throughout the race for teams looking to make up ground on the track or maximize their points day – it will be a fine line and a big test when it comes down to racing for the win during the Final Stage.

He may not be the betting favorite to win, but watch out forAlex Bowman. Bowman doesn’t get the road-course credit that some of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates get and that’s fair given he’s never actually won a left-and-right-circuit race. But his performances at COTA specifically have been exceptional with a pair of top 10s and a dramatic runner-up result a year ago. He has also had a hot start to this season in general, reeling off top 10s in every race this season except for last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With all the other story lines, Bowman will be overlooked this weekend, but that doesn’t mean he can’t win.

Honorable mention: Road-course ringer, Jordan Taylor

Familiar favorites

Coming back to COTA

Road courses have been an integral part of the sport’s history, and in just two races, COTA has lived up to the hype.

– Winner, winner: All-time winners on road courses | See who has the most

– Road-course ringers: Active drivers with road-course wins | View the full list

– On the rise: Road-course racing in NASCAR continues to grow, flourish | Read more– GIFs are great: Key moments from most recent COTA race in GIFs | See them here

– Final Laps: Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and AJ Allmendinger race to the finish | Highlights from 2022

Take some notes

Five hard-hitting, race-relevant statistics, brought to you by the experts at Racing Insights.

– On Sunday, the choose cone will be used at COTA for the first time on a road course.

– The last three drivers to score their first Cup win did it on a road course (Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez, Tyler Reddick).

– Chris Buescher finished in the top 10 in the last five road-course races, the longest active streak by any driver.

– AJ Allmendinger is making his 400th Cup start at COTA this weekend; six drivers have won in their 400th start.

– Chevrolet drivers won 11 of the last 12 races on road courses but Christopher Bell (Toyota) won the most recent.

