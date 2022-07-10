NASCAR Live Audio Coverage: Things should be hot today in Atlanta live 3pm on USA

The NASCAR Cup visit’s Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend on USA Network, as the Cup Series looks to see if a sixth first-time winning driver will take the checkered flag this season on Sunday.

This weekend marks the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race that will be on USA Network, with 10 of the next 12 Cup Series races, including pre- and post-race coverage, being presented on the network. Click here for more details.

Countdown to Green pre-race coverage on Sunday begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into the Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will be presented on the network immediately following the checkered flag at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Atlanta with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon,and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters. Earnhardt Jr. won a Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2004.

Burton will drive the NBC Toyota car around Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday’s pre-race coverage to give viewers an idea of the track’s new banking configuration that was introduced this year.

Auto racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage with Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood will serve as a “CityView” reporter and share stories from the famed Dawsonville Pool Room and Georgia Racing Hall of Fame in 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott’s Georgia hometown during the race on Sunday. Wood will be on-site at the Atlanta Motor Speedway track on Saturday to share the atmosphere around the Xfinity Series race.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane airs each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

, , Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider , Kim Coon , Dave Burns

, , “CityView” Reporter: Rutledge Wood

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

