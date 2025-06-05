NASCAR Cup Series racing from Nashville Superspeedway posted an audience of 2.06 million viewers, topping live Indy Car and F1 action on Sunday, and bolstering Prime Video’s emergence as a preferred destination for future generations of NASCAR fans.
Ryan Blaney’s tear through Middle Tennessee’s Concrete Jungle attracted the youngest audience in 11 years for the NASCAR Cup Series race that follows the Coca-Cola 600, and posted its highest marks among all key adult demographics under the age of 55 within Nielsen’s accredited Big Data + Panel (BD+P) measurement, which extends back to the 2023 season.
MUST READS
Prime Video served fans the final 65 laps of Sunday’s race without any commercial interruption, and presented a 52-minute edition of its NASCAR Live from Victory Lane post race show, which welcomed an audience of 782k.
Below, find viewership highlights from Sunday’s presentation of the Cracker Barrel 400 on Prime Video. Please note that all figures listed are from Nielsen’s BD+P measurement.
- According to Nielsen, Sunday’s Cup Series race on Prime Video averaged 2.06 million viewers on Sunday night among total viewers (AMA P2+).
-
- Race coverage on Prime Video peaked at 2.21M viewers (10:00pm – 10:14pm ET).
- Sunday’s audience on Prime Video posted a median age of 56.8, which is the youngest for the NASCAR Cup Series race that follows the Coca-Cola 600 since 2014, and 6 years younger than audiences watching NASCAR Cup Series races this season on linear networks (62.8).
-
- Sunday’s race attracted the second youngest NASCAR Cup Series audience of 2025, just behind last week’s presentation of the Coca-Cola 600 on Prime.
- Among viewers in the coveted P18-34 demographic, NASCAR on Prime averaged 180k viewers, registering an increase of +10% vs. 2024, and an increase of +23% vs. 2023.
- Among viewers in the P18-49 demographic, on Prime averaged 495k viewers on Sunday, which marks the highest audience in that demo for the race that follows the Coca-Cola 600 since at least 2022.
- Among viewers in the P25-54 demographic, NASCAR on Prime averaged 699k viewers, registering an increase of +17% vs. 2024, and an increase of +15% increase over 2023.
- Sunday’s NASCAR Live from Nashville pre race show on Prime Video averaged 725k million total viewers.
- Sunday’s 52-minute post race edition of NASCAR Live from Victory Lane on Prime Video averaged 782k total viewers.