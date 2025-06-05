NASCAR Cup Series racing from Nashville Superspeedway posted an audience of 2.06 million viewers, topping live Indy Car and F1 action on Sunday, and bolstering Prime Video’s emergence as a preferred destination for future generations of NASCAR fans.

Ryan Blaney’s tear through Middle Tennessee’s Concrete Jungle attracted the youngest audience in 11 years for the NASCAR Cup Series race that follows the Coca-Cola 600, and posted its highest marks among all key adult demographics under the age of 55 within Nielsen’s accredited Big Data + Panel (BD+P) measurement, which extends back to the 2023 season.

Prime Video served fans the final 65 laps of Sunday’s race without any commercial interruption, and presented a 52-minute edition of its NASCAR Live from Victory Lane post race show, which welcomed an audience of 782k.

Below, find viewership highlights from Sunday’s presentation of the Cracker Barrel 400 on Prime Video. Please note that all figures listed are from Nielsen’s BD+P measurement.