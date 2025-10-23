One Race to Glory: Martinsville Hosts the Final Battle for the Championship 4 – All the TV information

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs roar into Martinsville Speedway this Sunday, Oct. 26, for the Xfinity 500 — the final race of the Round of 8 and the penultimate showdown of the 2025 season. With only two spots left in the Championship 4, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have already secured their places in the finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2, leaving six drivers to fight for the remaining slots.

Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on NBC and Peacock, followed by the green flag at 2 p.m. ET. This race marks the second of the final three playoff events, all airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock — the official home of the NASCAR Championship.

Who’s In, Who’s Out: Drivers on the Bubble

Christopher Bell (+37) and Kyle Larson (+36) currently sit above the cutoff line, but their positions are anything but secure. Just below the line, William Byron (-36), Joey Logano (-38), and Ryan Blaney (-47) are still within striking distance. Blaney, notably, is the back-to-back defending champion of the Xfinity 500 and knows how to win under pressure at Martinsville.

Chase Elliott (-62) faces the steepest climb, needing a near-perfect performance and help from the field to advance. With only one race left before Phoenix, every lap at Martinsville could reshape the playoff picture.

NBC Sports Brings Full-Throttle Coverage

NBC Sports will deliver wall-to-wall coverage of the Xfinity 500 with a powerhouse broadcast team. Leigh Diffey handles play-by-play duties, joined by NASCAR legend Jeff Burton — who won this race in 1997 — and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte. Pit reporting will be led by Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman.

Post-race analysis will be hosted by Snider alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett. Pre-race coverage will also feature the full team, offering expert insights and behind-the-scenes access.

This week’s broadcast will spotlight Hendrick Motorsports and co-owner Jeff Gordon, who famously won at Martinsville in 2015 to clinch a Championship 4 berth in what would be the final win of his storied career.

How to Watch the Xfinity 500

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Oct. 25 Qualifying truTV 4:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 26 Countdown to Green NBC, Peacock 1:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 26 NASCAR Cup Series Race NBC, Peacock 2:00 p.m.

Streaming is available via Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.