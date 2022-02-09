Nathan Chen goes for the gold tonight in primetime on NBC and Peacock

hree-time world champion and 2018 Olympian Nathan Chen and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim go for gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics during tonight’s live coverage in primetime, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Following a record short program score on Monday, Chen competes in the men’s figure skating free skate event in pursuit of his first individual gold medal, while Kim looks to defend her 2018 gold medal in women’s snowboarding halfpipe.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Three-time world champion and 2018 Olympian Nathan Chen headlines the men’s figure skating free skate in pursuit of an individual gold medal following his record short program score on Monday (113.97). Live coverage of the men’s figure skating free skate will be presented tonight in primetime on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. Coverage of groups 1 and 2 will be presented live at 8:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, while skating action from groups 3 and 4, which will include Chen and two-time Olympian Jason Brown, will air on NBC and Peacock.

2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim looks to defend her 2018 gold medal in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final tonight live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The men’s alpine skiing combined downhill (in primetime at 8 pm ET) and slalom (live at 1:15 am ET) will be presented tonight on NBC and Peacock.

The U.S. women’s curling team, skipped by 2018 Olympian Tabitha Peterson, faces the Russian Olympic Committee in its opening round-robin matchup tonight live at 8 pm ET on CNBC and Peacock.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, who is competing in his fifth Olympic Games, seeks his gold once again in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe final tomorrow live in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and the winningest slalom skier in World Cup history Mikaela Shiffrin may compete in the women’s alpine skiing Super-G tomorrow live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Shiffrin will attempt to win the first gold medal in the event by a U.S. woman since Picabo Street in 1998.

The U.S. men’s ice hockey team plays its first game of the preliminary round against host nation China tomorrow live at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Brian O’Neill returns from the 2018 Olympics, while collegiate standouts Nathan Smith, Matty Beniers, and Nick Abruzzese make their Olympic debuts.

The 2018 Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. women’s ice hockey team continues its gold medal defense when they play Czech Republic in the quarterfinals tomorrow live at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. NBC will also air portions of the matchup.

The U.S. men’s curling team, skipped by 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster, plays Great Britain in pool play tomorrow live at 8 pm ET on CNBC and Peacock.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

The U.S. men’s hockey team continues pool play versus Canada on Friday live at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

In the event’s Olympic debut, the mixed team snowboard cross final will be presented Friday live in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

Three events in short track will be presented Friday live at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock (encore in primetime on NBC): the women’s 1000m final, men’s relay semifinals, and men’s 500m qualifying. 2018 Olympian Maame Biney and Kristen Santos will look to contend for medals in the women’s 1000m.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dancing) discuss their partnership both on and off the ice, plus 2022 Winter Olympics silver medalist Jaelin Kauf (moguls) join host Lauren Shehadi.

In The Village: 2022 Winter Olympics silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle (alpine skiing) talks with host and three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of 2022 Winter Olympics podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.