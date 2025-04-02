Nationally Ranked No. 24 USF keep on rolling.

The No. 24 University of South Florida Men’s tennis team (18-3) are now on a nine-game win streak after facing Charlotte on Friday and Liberty on Sunday and walking away victorious. The Bulls lead the conference and are undefeated with a 5-0 record.

The Bulls defeated Charlotte on Friday with a score of 6-1. South Florida took two of the three doubles courts, starting with a 6-3 win on Court 1 by Hugo Car and Ettore Danesi . Elijah Cham and Agustin Cuellar sealed the deal with a 7-6 (8-6) triumph on Court 3.

The Bulls dominated on the singles courts, taking all but one. Toto Llanes started off strong with a swift 6-1, 6-3 win on Court 6. Cham followed with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) victory on Court 3. Danesi clinched the match with a 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) triumph on Court 5. Car added some cushion with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win on Court 1. Gughi Verdese wrapped it up with a battle on Court 4, scoring 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and walking away victorious.

The Bulls continued their hot streak on Sunday when they faced Liberty University and walked away with a 5-2 win. The Bulls started the match by clinching the doubles point. Llanes and Ben Hudson finished first with a 6-1 win on Court 2. Car and Danesi clinched it with a 6-2 triumph on Court 1.

Verdese quickly took Court 3 with a 6-3, 6-3 win. Cham followed with another swift 6-3, 6-4 victory on Court 2. Cuellar clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph on Court 1. Llanes wrapped up the match with a 6-4, 6-7, 1-0 (10-6) win on Court 6.

The Bulls have been ranked top-25 for three consecutive weeks, for the first time in over a decade. The Bulls lead the conference with a 18-3 record, 5-0 AAC.



UP NEXT

The Bulls will wrap up regular season play with two road matches next weekend. First, they will face Middle Tennessee (11-9) on Friday. The Bulls are 5-6 against Middle Tennessee in match-up history, losing to them 3-4 just last year. They will continue to play UAB (8-11) on Sunday. The Bulls are undefeated against UAB with a program record of 3-0. Their last match-up resulted in a 4-2 win at home.

About USF Men’s Tennis

Head coach Ashley Fisher is in his ninth year at the helm of the program for the 2024-25 season. Fischer has guided the Bulls to four NCAA Tournaments, including three trips to the second round. He was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2017 & 2019 after leading USF to the conference title in each of those seasons.