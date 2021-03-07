NBA All-Star Game: Skills competition, a three-point contest, and the slam dunk contest all on the same night as the game.

Turner Sports’ portfolio of premium content brands and platforms will once again serve as the destination to see the NBA’s best and brightest during NBA All-Star 2021 in Atlanta. TNT’s exclusive NBA All-Star coverage on Sunday, March 7, will begin at 5 p.m. ET with TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax featuring a studio team of Ernie JohnsonKenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade. The Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest will follow, starting at 6:30 p.m. 

The NBA’s marquee players including Luka DončićStephen CurryNikola JokicKawhi LeonardKyrie IrvingBradley BealGiannis AntetokounmpoJayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid will take center stage as TNT presents coverage of the 70th NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia – Team LeBron [James] vs. Team [Kevin] Durant – beginning at 8 p.m., with play-by-play by Marv Albert, calling his 25th NBA All-Star game alongside analysts Reggie Miller and Chris Webber and reporter Allie LaForceAT&T Slam Dunk will take place at halftime.

Participants for Taco Bell® Skills ChallengeMTN DEW® 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk will be announced on TNT tonight, March 2, at 7 p.m. TNT’s expansive coverage of all NBA All-Star events will be simulcast on TBS, also beginning at 5 p.m.

As a companion experience to TNT’s coverage, #NBATwitterLive will provide an isolated camera view focused on one All-Star throughout the second half, with host Taylor Rooks, commentators Channing Frye and Candace Parker, and in-arena correspondent Alexis Morgan.  The selected player will be voted on by fans through a poll from @NBA during the first half of the game and the feed will be available via the @NBAonTNT Twitter handle.

