NBA All Star Weekend: Live coverage of the Saturday night events highlighted by the Slam Dunk contest with Magic’s Cole Anthony.

Here is the list of the fun events that makes up NBA ALL Star weekend from CBS Sports.com

Here is the link to listen to all the action at 8 pm by clicking here.

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

When: Sat. Feb. 19, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Team Rooks

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs

• Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

• Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

• Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Antetokounmpo

How it works: Three teams — the Antetokounmpo brothers, the Cavaliers and rookies — will compete in a new format that features a four-round competition that tests shooting, passing and dribbling ability. Per the NBA, each of the three teams will compete in the first three rounds of the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. The two teams with the most “Challenge Points” after the first three rounds will advance to the Final Round. Challenge Points are earned by winning each of the first three rounds.

Round one is team shooting, round two is team passing, round three is team relay and the final round is half-court shots.

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

When: Sat. Feb. 19, 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Participants:

• CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

• Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

• Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

• Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

• Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

• Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

• Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers

• Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

How it works: The 3-point contest will feature the same format as it has in the past. Per the NBA, each competitor will have 70 seconds (1:10) to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can, with a maximum possible score of 40 points in a single round. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round will win the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

AT&T Slam Dunk

When: Sat. Feb. 19, 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Participants:

• Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

• Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors

• Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

• Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

How it works: The dunk contest will follow the same format as it has in the past. Per the NBA, all four competitors will get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks will advance to the final round. The two finalists will then get two dunks in the final round. The dunker with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round will win.

71st NBA All-Star Game

When: Sun. Feb. 20, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Team LeBron

Team Durant

How it works: Team LeBron and Team Durant will go head-to-head to determine the winner of the 2022 NBA All-Star game. For the third straight season, the NBA will utilize the ‘Elam Ending’ for the annual exhibition, which means that the game will end when a team hits a target score, as opposed to when the clock ticks down to zero. The target score is typically determined by adding a fixed number to the leading team’s total after three quarters of action. Whichever team hits that score first wins the game, regardless of how long it takes.