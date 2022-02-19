NBA All Star Weekend: Live coverage of the Saturday night events highlighted by the Slam Dunk contest with Magic’s Cole Anthony.

Here is the list of the fun events that makes up NBA ALL Star weekend from CBS Sports.com
Here is the link to listen to all the action at 8 pm by clicking here.
Taco Bell Skills Challenge
When: Sat. Feb. 19, 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Team Rooks
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Cavs
• Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
• Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
• Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Antetokounmpo
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors 905
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
How it works: Three teams — the Antetokounmpo brothers, the Cavaliers and rookies — will compete in a new format that features a four-round competition that tests shooting, passing and dribbling ability. Per the NBA, each of the three teams will compete in the first three rounds of the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. The two teams with the most “Challenge Points” after the first three rounds will advance to the Final Round. Challenge Points are earned by winning each of the first three rounds.
Round one is team shooting, round two is team passing, round three is team relay and the final round is half-court shots.
MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
When: Sat. Feb. 19, 9 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Participants:
• CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
• Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
• Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
• Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
• Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
• Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
• Luke Kennard, L.A. Clippers
• Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets
How it works: The 3-point contest will feature the same format as it has in the past. Per the NBA, each competitor will have 70 seconds (1:10) to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can, with a maximum possible score of 40 points in a single round. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round will advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round will win the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.
AT&T Slam Dunk
When: Sat. Feb. 19, 10 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Participants:
• Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
• Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
• Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
• Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
How it works: The dunk contest will follow the same format as it has in the past. Per the NBA, all four competitors will get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks will advance to the final round. The two finalists will then get two dunks in the final round. The dunker with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round will win.
71st NBA All-Star Game
When: Sun. Feb. 20, 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Team LeBron
- LeBron James
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Stephen Curry
- DeMar DeRozan
- Nikola Jokic
- Luka Doncic
- Darius Garland
- Chris Paul
- Jimmy Butler
- Donovan Mitchell
- Fred VanVleet
- James Harden
Team Durant
- Joel Embiid
- Ja Morant
- Jayson Tatum
- Trae Young
- Andrew Wiggins
- Devin Booker
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Zach LaVine
- DeJounte Murray
- Khris Middleton
- LaMelo Ball
- Rudy Gobert
How it works: Team LeBron and Team Durant will go head-to-head to determine the winner of the 2022 NBA All-Star game. For the third straight season, the NBA will utilize the ‘Elam Ending’ for the annual exhibition, which means that the game will end when a team hits a target score, as opposed to when the clock ticks down to zero. The target score is typically determined by adding a fixed number to the leading team’s total after three quarters of action. Whichever team hits that score first wins the game, regardless of how long it takes.