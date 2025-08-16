By Jim Williams

Capital Sports Networks

The NBA is entering a bold new era of digital broadcasting with its inaugural season on Amazon Prime Video, delivering 67 regular-season games and over 100 total matchups including tournaments and international showcases.

Season Tip-Off: October 24

Prime Video’s NBA coverage begins with a blockbuster Opening Night doubleheader:

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

(7:30 p.m. ET) Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10 p.m. ET)

Both games are playoff rematches, setting the tone for a season packed with storylines and star power.

Marquee Matchups & Star Power

Fans can expect appearances from:

LeBron James (Lakers)

(Lakers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder, reigning MVP)

(Thunder, reigning MVP) Kevin Durant (Rockets)

(Rockets) Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

(Timberwolves) Cooper Flagg (No. 1 draft pick, Mavericks)

Emirates NBA Cup on Prime

Starting October 31, Prime Video will stream five consecutive Friday-night doubleheaders for the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play, culminating in a Black Friday doubleheader on November 28.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will stream exclusively from December 9–16, making Prime Video the go-to destination for tournament action.

Global Coverage and International Games

Prime Video expands its reach with exclusive coverage of:

NBA Berlin Game – January 15

– January 15 NBA London Game – January 18 Coverage in Canada begins in 2026, broadening the league’s global footprint.

SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament

From April 14–17, Prime Video will stream all six games of the 2026 SoFi Play-In Tournament, featuring teams battling for the final playoff spots in each conference.