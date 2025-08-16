NBA on Prime Video: Streaming Over 100 Games in Landmark First Season

By Jim Williams

Capital Sports Networks

The NBA is entering a bold new era of digital broadcasting with its inaugural season on Amazon Prime Video, delivering 67 regular-season games and over 100 total matchups including tournaments and international showcases.

Season Tip-Off: October 24

Prime Video’s NBA coverage begins with a blockbuster Opening Night doubleheader:

  • Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10 p.m. ET)

Both games are playoff rematches, setting the tone for a season packed with storylines and star power.

Marquee Matchups & Star Power

Fans can expect appearances from:

  • LeBron James (Lakers)
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder, reigning MVP)
  • Kevin Durant (Rockets)
  • Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)
  • Cooper Flagg (No. 1 draft pick, Mavericks)

Emirates NBA Cup on Prime

Starting October 31, Prime Video will stream five consecutive Friday-night doubleheaders for the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play, culminating in a Black Friday doubleheader on November 28.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will stream exclusively from December 9–16, making Prime Video the go-to destination for tournament action.

Global Coverage and International Games

Prime Video expands its reach with exclusive coverage of:

  • NBA Berlin Game – January 15
  • NBA London Game – January 18 Coverage in Canada begins in 2026, broadening the league’s global footprint.

SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament

From April 14–17, Prime Video will stream all six games of the 2026 SoFi Play-In Tournament, featuring teams battling for the final playoff spots in each conference.

