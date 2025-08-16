By Jim Williams
Capital Sports Networks
The NBA is entering a bold new era of digital broadcasting with its inaugural season on Amazon Prime Video, delivering 67 regular-season games and over 100 total matchups including tournaments and international showcases.
MUST READ
The STU POV — Our writers’ players to watch in 2025-26 – Sports Talk United
Season Tip-Off: October 24
Prime Video’s NBA coverage begins with a blockbuster Opening Night doubleheader:
- Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10 p.m. ET)
Both games are playoff rematches, setting the tone for a season packed with storylines and star power.
Marquee Matchups & Star Power
Fans can expect appearances from:
- LeBron James (Lakers)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder, reigning MVP)
- Kevin Durant (Rockets)
- Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)
- Cooper Flagg (No. 1 draft pick, Mavericks)
Emirates NBA Cup on Prime
Starting October 31, Prime Video will stream five consecutive Friday-night doubleheaders for the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play, culminating in a Black Friday doubleheader on November 28.
The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will stream exclusively from December 9–16, making Prime Video the go-to destination for tournament action.
Global Coverage and International Games
Prime Video expands its reach with exclusive coverage of:
- NBA Berlin Game – January 15
- NBA London Game – January 18 Coverage in Canada begins in 2026, broadening the league’s global footprint.
SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament
From April 14–17, Prime Video will stream all six games of the 2026 SoFi Play-In Tournament, featuring teams battling for the final playoff spots in each conference.