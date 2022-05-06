NBA Playoffs: Miami heads to Philadelphia with 2-0 series lead and plenty of confidence.

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 210.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last meeting 119-103 on May 4 led by 23 points from Bam Adebayo, while Tyrese Maxey scored 34 points for the 76ers.

The 76ers are 32-20 in conference games. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 107.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Heat are 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami scores 110.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tyler Herro is scoring 20.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 25.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (concussion/eye).

Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring).