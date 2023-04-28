NBA Playoffs The Surprise Series: The Heat Faces The Knicks In A Match-Up Of Underdogs.

Two underdogs are set to meet in the second round of the NBA Playoffs as the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks start their series at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Here is some background on how both teams made it to round two.

Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and the Miami Heat staged a second straight stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning 128-126 in overtime on Wednesday night in Game 5 to complete an upset of the top-seeded Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Two nights after outscoring the Bucks 30-13 in the final six minutes of a 119-115 victory in Miami, the Heat produced another huge comeback and tied the game on Butler’s layup with half a second left in regulation.

Miami went on to become the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed. The last time it happened was in 2012, when a Philadelphia 76ers team featuring current Bucks guard Jrue Holiday capitalized on Derrick Rose’s knee injury to beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls.

The Heat advanced to a second-round series with the fifth-seeded New York Knicks, who completed their 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier Wednesday. Game 1 is Sunday in New York.

While their only All-Star was back in the locker room getting treatment on his injured ankle, the New York Knicks barely missed a beat.

They didn’t panic or blink. They went to work.

As has been the case for much of this season, the adversity only made this hardened group from New York even tougher.

“Whoever’s on the floor for us is going to play their heart out and give everything they have,” said Knicks forward RJ Barrett, playing with confidence and finally up to expectations. “It’s called a team.”

And the Knicks were the superior one — by far — in rolling over the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games and advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs for just the second time since 2000, when Jeff Van Gundy was their coach.

New York, which has spent years stuck in mediocrity or worse, closed out the series with an impressive 106-95 win on Wednesday night.

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, adding an exclamation point to his first series for the Knicks, and Barrett added 21. Mitchell Robinson was a monster on the backboards with 18 rebounds — 11 offensive — and New York got major contributions from reserves Immanuel Quickley (17 points) and Obi Toppin (12).

Despite losing Julius Randle late in the first half when he aggravated a sprained left ankle that’s bothered him for weeks, the Knicks landed the final body blows to put away the inexperienced Cavs, who will spend the offseason healing from physical and psychological bruises inflicted upon them.