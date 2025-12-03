This week’s NBA power rankings feature a familiar name at the top, but the story begins with the Orlando Magic. After a slow start to their 2025–26 campaign, the Magic are finally finding their rhythm. The offseason addition of Desmond Bane raised expectations, and despite ongoing health issues, the group is clicking at the right time. Once Paolo Banchero returns, Orlando could rapidly climb even higher. This week, they earn their spot at number 10.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have slid from the top three to number nine. This slump comes despite their deep roster and championship-caliber talent. The recent stretch has exposed something off within the team — whether it’s injuries, fatigue, or chemistry issues. If they figure that out before the playoffs, the Cavs could quickly return to elite form.

8. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have battled player absences nearly every game, yet they’ve managed to stay competitive. Depth was a concern before the season started, but the Knicks’ rotation has proven resilient. Their ability to stay afloat amid constant lineup shuffles puts them at number eight in this week’s rankings.

7. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors continue to surprise the league as one of the more under-the-radar forces of the season. Without a single dominant star carrying them, they’ve built success through team play and chemistry. At 14-6 and sitting second in the Eastern Conference, they are building momentum that could make them dangerous come playoff time.

6. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are officially back in contention. Even when Victor Wembanyama misses games, the team finds ways to win. Their revamped roster blends athleticism and creativity behind leaders like Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox. This balanced approach and newfound depth earn them the number six ranking.

5. Denver Nuggets

As long as Nikola Jokic is suiting up for Denver, the Nuggets will remain legitimate contenders. Jokic continues to post MVP-level performances, while Jamal Murray is enjoying his best season in years. His confidence and rhythm have helped Denver solidify their top-five spot in this week’s rankings.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James’ return has given the Lakers a needed boost, but this is Luka Doncic’s team now. Doncic’s leadership and playmaking are redefining the Lakers’ style, bringing a more fluid and unselfish offense. The vibe around this team feels reminiscent of their last championship run — confident yet not complacent.

3. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets might be the most cohesive team in basketball right now. After starting the season 0-2, they’ve gone 12-2, fueled by standout chemistry and smart roster construction. The addition of Kevin Durant has exceeded expectations, and the Rockets’ teamwork continues to set them apart as serious title contenders.

2. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons look like Eastern Conference favorites. Their versatility allows them to win in multiple ways — through defense, offense, or balanced execution. Sitting at 16-4 and leading the East, Detroit’s consistency makes them one of the toughest teams to beat this season.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

There’s little debate about who sits atop the NBA right now. The Oklahoma City Thunder are dominating on both ends of the floor with the league’s best defense and room to improve offensively. They currently look like the clear favorite to win the 2026 NBA Finals.