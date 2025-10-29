By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

The first week of the 2025–26 NBA season has delivered fireworks, and the New York Knicks are right in the middle of it. Ranked No. 2 by CBS Sports and firmly in the top five across ESPN, NBC Sports, and USA Today, the Knicks are making an early case as a true title contender.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Led by a rejuvenated core and bolstered by offseason acquisitions, the Knicks have opened the season with dominant performances, showcasing a balanced offense and a top-tier defense. Their rise is no fluke—this team is built to compete.

Who’s at the Top?

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain the consensus No. 1 across NBA.com, ESPN, and NBC Sports. With back-to-back double-overtime wins and MVP-level play from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the defending champs are off to a roaring start.

But the Knicks are gaining ground. CBS Sports places them just behind OKC, citing their elite offensive efficiency and depth. ESPN’s BPI ranks them third, behind only the Thunder and Cavaliers.

Teams on the Rise

New York Knicks – No. 2 on CBS, top 5 on ESPN and NBC Sports.

– No. 2 on CBS, top 5 on ESPN and NBC Sports. San Antonio Spurs – Victor Wembanyama is putting up monster numbers, lifting the Spurs into the top 10.

– Victor Wembanyama is putting up monster numbers, lifting the Spurs into the top 10. Denver Nuggets – Jokic and company remain steady, with CBS and USA Today placing them in the top five.

Teams on the Slide

Portland Trail Blazers – A disastrous start and the loss of head coach Chauncey Billups have them near the bottom.

– A disastrous start and the loss of head coach Chauncey Billups have them near the bottom. Boston Celtics – Injuries to Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porziņģis have dropped them out of the Eastern elite.

– Injuries to Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porziņģis have dropped them out of the Eastern elite. Phoenix Suns – Despite high expectations, early losses have raised concerns about chemistry and depth.

Early Playoff Picture

In the Eastern Conference, the Knicks, Cavaliers, and Bucks look poised to lead the charge, with the Heat and 76ers rounding out the top tier. Injuries have opened the door for surprise contenders like the Hawks and Magic.

Out West, the Thunder are the team to beat, followed closely by the Nuggets, Spurs, and Rockets. The Warriors and Clippers are lurking, but depth and health will be key.

It’s early, but the Knicks’ rise is real—and if they keep this pace, Madison Square Garden might be hosting playoff basketball deep into June.