NBA Returns to NBC After 24 Years with Star-Studded Schedule and Streaming Debut

By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

For the first time in over two decades, NBC Universal will reintroduce NBA coverage across its broadcast and streaming platforms, marking a significant milestone in sports media. Beginning October 21, 2025, NBC Sports will present a robust slate of NBA regular-season and playoff games, including 100 live broadcasts across NBC and Peacock.

Key highlights of the 2025-26 NBA season on NBC Sports include:

NBA Tip-Off Doubleheader : Launches Tuesday, Oct. 21, featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

: Launches Tuesday, Oct. 21, featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers. Sunday Night Basketball : Premieres Feb. 1, 2026, with marquee matchups including LeBron James and Luka Dončić at Madison Square Garden.

: Premieres Feb. 1, 2026, with marquee matchups including LeBron James and Luka Dončić at Madison Square Garden. Peacock NBA Monday : Debuts Oct. 27, offering exclusive streaming doubleheaders.

: Debuts Oct. 27, offering exclusive streaming doubleheaders. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday: Begins Oct. 28, showcasing high-profile rivalries and star talent.

All NBA games presented by NBC Sports will stream live on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service. Additionally, Telemundo will broadcast 10 Sunday Night Basketball games and the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15, 2026, expanding reach to Spanish-speaking audiences.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage will include:

The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 , coinciding with Día de los Muertos celebrations.

, coinciding with Día de los Muertos celebrations. The first-ever quadrupleheader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day .

. Full coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs.

NBCUniversal’s 11-year agreement with the NBA and WNBA, announced in July 2024, enables multi-platform distribution and innovative fan engagement features on Peacock, including Performance View, ScoreCard, and Courtside Live.

NBC Sports’ commentator lineup features Hall of Fame talent and Emmy-winning production, including:

Studio Hosts : Maria Taylor, Ahmed Fareed

: Maria Taylor, Ahmed Fareed Game Analysts : Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, and others

: Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, and others Play-by-Play Voices : Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon

: Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon Special Contributor : Michael Jordan

: Michael Jordan Coordinating Producer: Frank DiGraci

The return of Roundball Rock, NBC’s iconic NBA theme, and an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan will honor the legacy of NBC’s original NBA era.

NBC Sports’ NBA coverage resumes after an absence of 8,532 days, dating back to Game 4 of the 2002 NBA Finals. The new schedule features all 30 NBA teams, with top appearances by the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

This strategic expansion reinforces NBCUniversal’s commitment to premium live sports and strengthens its position in the competitive sports media landscape.