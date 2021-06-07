NBA Semifinals continue tonight with Brooklyn facing Milwaukee and Utah battle the Suns out west.

TNT will continue 2021 NBA Playoffs game coverage with second round action, tonight, Monday, June 7, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. In tonight’s first match-up, the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to even their series against the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant in Game 2, followed by the series opener between the Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic and the Phoenix Suns with Devin Booker at 10 p.m.

Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and host Ernie Johnson will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis surrounding tonight’s TNT doubleheader coverage. TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax will lead into live game coverage throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Inside the NBA presented by Kia – recently honored with the first ever Transformative Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame – will cap each night of action.



Commentator pairings for the Conference Semifinals are as follows, with all crews on-site for the remainder of TNT’s game coverage:

(1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks – Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson & Stephanie Ready

(2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks – Marv Albert, Grant Hill & Jared Greenberg

(1) Utah Jazz vs. (4) LA Clippers – Ian Eagle, Greg Anthony & Rebecca Haarlow

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (3) Denver Nuggets – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Chris Haynes

The network will then showcase a doubleheader tomorrow, Tuesday, June 8 – Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. and LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Game 1 at 10 p.m.



Following coverage of the Conference Semifinals presented by FanDuel Sportsbook, TNT will present exclusive coverage of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals presented by AT&T.



NBA on TNT – Monday, June 7

7:30 p.m. ET – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 2

10 p.m. – Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 1

Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia

NBA on TNT – Tuesday, June 8

7:30 p.m. – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 2

10 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Game 1

Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia

NBA on TNT – Wednesday, June 9

9 p.m. – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

9:30 p.m. – Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 2

Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia

NBA on TNT – Sunday, June 13

7:30 p.m. – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, Game 4

Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia

NBA on TNT – Monday, June 14

TBD – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 4

TBD – Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers, Game 4

Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia

NBA on TNT – Tuesday, June 15

TBD – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 5 (if necessary)

TBD – Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns, Game 5 (if necessary)

Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia

NBA on TNT – Wednesday, June 16

TBD – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 5 (if necessary)

TBD – LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Game 5 (if necessary)

Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia

NBA on TNT – Saturday, June 19

TBD – TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

TBD – Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 7 (if necessary)

Postgame – Inside the NBA presented by Kia