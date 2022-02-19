NBA Weekend: TNT and TBS to give fans two ways to enjoy the All Star Game broadcast.

Turner Sports will provide NBA fans a first-of-its-kind experience during NBA All-Star in Cleveland, with multiple viewing options for the league’s annual showcase of its brightest stars.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia – Sunday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. ET – will be televised live on TNT, with Kevin Harlan calling the game for the first time, alongside Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade – both members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team – and reporter Allie LaForce. They will be joined by special guest members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team throughout the game.

This year’s All-Star experience will also include “Inside the All-Star Game,” innovative all-access coverage on TBS, including the Sports Emmy Award-winning studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, as they engage and entertain fans throughout the evening. They will be joined by current NBA All-Star Draymond Green and other All-Stars throughout the telecast.

TBS’ all-access NBA All-Star Game presentation will also include NBA All-Stars Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and Ja Morant among the players, both coaches and referee crew chief wearing mics throughout the entire game, allowing an opportunity to listen in live at any moment during the telecast. Coverage will also include locker room access and other behind-the-scenes capabilities, bringing fans closer to the game than ever before.

“We always strive to put the fan first and, now more than ever, we have the opportunity to serve them with multiple viewing options that share best-in-class content values,” said Craig Barry, Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports. “We’re looking forward to introducing this new, unique format on TBS, and we believe it will entertain fans through an unparalleled blend of sports, culture and unprecedented access.”

The 71st NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia will feature Team LeBron vs. Team Durant – including starters LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid – taking the court at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

During the game, fans will also be able to enjoy a complementary live stream experience on Twitter — NBA Twitter Live. A live poll will be available via @NBA throughout the entire first half of the NBA All-Star Game, whereby fans can vote for the player they want an iso-cam to follow during the second half. Taylor Rooks will host the show with special guests.

Sunday night’s programming will tip off with a two-hour NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax pregame show with Adam Lefkoe hosting from 6-7 p.m. with analyst Grant Hill and reporter Chris Haynes; and Johnson, Barkley, O’Neal and Smith from 7-8 p.m. Additional special guests will join throughout the two-hour show. Inside the NBA presented by Kia postgame will air on NBA TV after the conclusion of the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia is the culmination of an expansive slate of highly anticipated live event coverage, original programming and interactive cross-platform content experiences being delivered by Turner Sports throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m., TNT will televise The Ultimate Draft presented by Hennessy, with eight hand-picked “General Managers” – including Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, Sue Bird, Quavo, D.L. Hughley, Wade and the NBA on TNT Tuesday team vs. Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew, among others – selecting their all-time teams from the pool of 75 greatest NBA players. Additionally, fans can debate, discuss, and evaluate the teams via social conversation and pick their own legendary squad by playing the “NBA 75 Ultimate 5” game at NBA.com/75 starting Feb. 18.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a special 90-minute NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax pregame with Johnson, Barkley, O’Neal, Smith will lead into State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, beginning at 8 p.m., including the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk. Brian Anderson, Miller, Wade and Stephanie Ready will provide commentary during the competitions, with Inside the NBA’s Smith also joining the telecast during the AT&T Slam Dunk.

Throughout NBA All-Star Weekend, Bleacher Report and the NBA are partnering to amplify the B/R Kicks Tunnel Cam, adding branded LED walls to the one-of-a-kind arrival experience at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. As players and celebrities walk the branded 15-foot runway, B/R Kicks will capture the footage in a unique, engaging way to highlight all the best looks from the weekend across all B/R Kicks social platforms.