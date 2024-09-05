NBC/Peacock are ready to start the 2024 season with both a Thursday and Friday night games. Ravens and Chiefs kick things off tonight.

NBC Sports will open the 2024 NFL season with three blockbuster games (all six clubs qualified for NFL Playoffs in ’23) in four nights – the first time a media company has presented three primetime games on NFL Kickoff Weekend.

NFL KICKOFF – Ravens at Chiefs

It all begins with the NFL Kickoff Game this Thursday, Sept. 5, when two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs raise their Super Bowl LVIII banner before hosting 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with the NFL Kickoff Special, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

In the first 18 seasons of SNF, the defending Super Bowl champions have won 11 NFL Kickoff Games. This will be the third time the Chiefs have played in the NFL’s opening game with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback (2020, 2023).

Emmy Award-winner Mike Tirico (play-by-play); 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst); and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will call Ravens-Chiefs. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the rules analyst for all NFL games on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage of Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game begins with the NFL Kickoff Special at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The pregame show, a special on-site edition of Football Night in America from Kansas City and São Paolo, Brazil, will feature host Maria Taylor, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, in Kansas City, with Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth in São Paolo.

This week, NBCUniversal is launching the “Transcontinental Tailgate,” a first-of-its-kind social media activation in which seven content creators will travel over four days to NBCUniversal’s three NFL opening weekend games, traveling more than 10,000 miles across North and South America. For more information, click here.

FRIDAY NIGHT GAME – Packers vs. Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil

The next night (Friday, Sept. 6), Peacock will exclusively present the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles from Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. Peacock’s exclusive national coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with a special edition of FNIA, leading up to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will call Packers-Eagles.

Dungy, Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth will be live on-site for pregame in São Paulo, with Taylor, McCourty, Simms, Florio, and Berry in studio in Stamford.

Packers-Eagles marks the third Peacock-exclusive NFL game, following the Bills-Chargers regular season game in December 2023 and the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game in January 2024, which was the biggest live-streamed event in U.S. history.

The Peacock-exclusive Packers-Eagles game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the competing teams’ cities, and available on mobile devices with NFL+. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets. Peacock will also present feeds of Packers-Eagles in Spanish and Portuguese.

DEBUT OF SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – Rams at Lions

Sunday Night Football — America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years — debuts two nights later on Sunday, Sept. 8, with a 2023 NFL Wild Card rematch as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. In January, Detroit defeated Los Angeles, 24-23, to earn its first playoff win since 1991. Coverage begins with Football Night in America — the most-watched studio show in sports — at 7 p.m. ET, leading into kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

Tirico and Collinsworth will be in the booth and Stark on the sidelines for Rams-Lions at Ford Field, where they also called both Lions’ 2023 home playoff games (victories over the Rams and Buccaneers).

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series. The Friday night Peacock-exclusive game in São Paulo will be produced by Matt Marvin and directed by Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production. Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.

Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006, begins every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the “NFL Kickoff Eve” special airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock from Los Angeles, with the hosts of NFL Network’s Emmy Award-winning Good Morning Football Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Sherree Burruss. The one-hour show previews the season and features interviews with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Additionally, NBC Sports’ Taylor, Garrett and McCourty join from Kansas City ahead of Ravens-Chiefs, and Collinsworth, Dungy and Rodney Harrison join from Brazil ahead of Packers-Eagles in São Paolo.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2024 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews, while Berry will host a weekly segment called “DraftKings Crowning Moments,” where the fantasy sports analyst will discuss his successful bets from that day; he will also provide fantasy advice and an early look at the waiver wire. Football Night in America’s studio team will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments, while Florio will provide injury and news updates.

The SNF team of Tirico, Collinsworth, and Hyland previewed the 2024 NFL season on a media conference call last week. Click here for quotes from the SNF call.

PEACOCK TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES THIS SEASON

All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, and The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NFL GAMES ON NBC

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.