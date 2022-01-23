NBC – Peacock set for Buccaneers and Rams with Michaels, Collinsworth, Tafoya and Tappen ready for an epic battle at Raymond James 3pm

Three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady and the defending-Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., this Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Coverage begins with a special edition of Football Night in America Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Buccaneers (14-4) and Rams (13-5) last met in Week 3, with Los Angeles topping Tampa Bay, 34-24, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns in the win, and Brady passed for 432 yards with two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

Sunday’s game marks the third postseason meeting between the franchises, with the Rams holding a 2-0 series advantage. The last Playoff meeting came in the 1999 NFC Championship Game as the Rams won, 11-6, on their way to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia, 31-15, on Wild Card Weekend as Brady passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Mike Evans caught nine passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs, holds NFL postseason records for most career wins (35), passing yards (12,770), and passing touchdowns (85). The Buccaneers are aiming to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since Brady and the New England Patriots won Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX following the 2003 and 2004 seasons, respectively. As a member of the Patriots, Brady defeated the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI to win his first title.

Los Angeles defeated Arizona, 34-11, in the Wild Card round on Monday night as Stafford, who earned his first career Playoff victory, passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and the Rams’ defense held the Cardinals to 183 total yards. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who scored a touchdown against Arizona, led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdown catches (16) in the regular season, becoming the fourth player since 1970 to lead the league in all three categories in a single season.

Calling Rams-Buccaneers is Al Michaels (play-by-play), in his record 36th season as the voice of the NFL’s premier primetime package; 16-time Emmy Award-winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst); and four-time Sports Emmy Award-winner Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporters). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay will serve as the rules analyst.

NBC Sports’ coverage on Sunday is led by executive producer Fred Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff.

Football Night in America features host Maria Taylor, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, and NFL Insider Mike Florio.Two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison and Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees will join co-host Jac Collinsworth toprovide on-field analysis and reports from Raymond James Stadium.

