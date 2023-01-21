NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is at Universal Orlando this morning

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest travels to Universal CityWalk, Universal Orlando Resort’s entertainment complex, in Orlando, Fla., this Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, featuring live coverage of nine Premier League fixtures across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo.

Across the two-day festival, registered fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast, meet former Premier League soccer stars, and take part in free on-site activities, which include the opportunity to have photos taken with the Premier League Trophy and club mascots.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event Saturday and Sunday kicking off at 7 a.m. ET each day.

Special guests will join NBC Sports’ coverage throughout the festival, highlighted by Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer and Hall of Famer, Gary Cahill, who won two Premier League titles during an eight-season stint with Chelsea, men’s 200-meter World Champion and Tokyo Olympic medalist Noah Lyles, PGA TOUR golfer Billy Horschel, former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga, WWE stars Nikki Cross and Santos Escobar, GOLF Channel host and hole announcer Tom Abbott, and more.

Telemundo Deportes’ Ana Jurka will provide on-location reports from the Fan Fest throughout coverage on Telemundo and Universo.

The Soccer Cooligans, a soccer-obsessed comedic duo starring Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, will serve as emcees of the Fan Fest.

Nine Premier League fixtures across five match windows will be presented throughout the two-day event live on the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock, kicking off Saturday with Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock, followed by Liverpool v. Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. Then at 9:30 a.m. ET, USA Network and Peacock continue with live coverage from the Fan Fest.

Four matches follow live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: West Ham v. Everton (USA Network), Leicester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Bournemouth v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), and Southampton v. Aston Villa (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Saturday’s action culminates with fourth-place Newcastle visiting Crystal Palace at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Selhurst Park.

Sunday’s coverage begins with a two-hour Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by two matches at 9 a.m. ET as PL leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Telemundo) and Brentford visit Leeds United (Peacock).

At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, first-place Arsenal host third-place Manchester United on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Arsenal and Manchester United meet following both clubs’ derby victories last weekend as Arsenal topped Tottenham, 2-0, in the North London Derby and Manchester United defeated Manchester City, 2-1, in the Manchester Derby. Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s match coverage concludes on Monday, Jan. 23, as Tottenham visit Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Soccer fans from across the country can interact with the event by sharing their #MyPLMorning on social media, from wherever they are watching. Select viewer photos will be featured on air throughout the weekend.

Fans in attendance will get the opportunity to see the NBC Sports production in action, and will be part of the background of the broadcast.

The Orlando fan festival is the eighth Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by NBC Sports and the Premier League, and the second this season, following the Philadelphia fan fest last month. Previous fan festivals were held in Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, and Los Angeles. More than 50,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events to date, which create a unique matchday experience for fans on-site and display the energy and passion of the Premier League for millions watching at home.

The Premier League has an ongoing commitment to bringing unique experiences to its fans and working with NBC Sports on Premier League Mornings Live continues that direct outreach to passionate fans across the United States.

This season, Peacock will once again stream all games airing on the NBC broadcast network live. In addition, Peacock will feature studio shows, full match replays and the Premier League TV channel. All matchdays and windows exclusively on Peacock will feature NBC Sports’ Premier League studio coverage.

PEACOCK SETS PREMIER LEAGUE STREAMING RECORD WITH SUNDAY’S ARSENAL-TOTTENHAM MATCH

Peacock’s exclusive presentation of the North London Derby on Sunday, which saw Arsenal defeat Tottenham 2-0, delivered an Average Minute Audience of 808,000 viewers, the best streaming viewership ever for a Premier League match.

Sunday’s match surpassed the previous record AMA of 796,000 viewers for Manchester United-Liverpool on Aug. 22, 2022.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal winning the North London Derby, Manchester United coming back from a goal down to win the Manchester Derby, and more. “The 2 Robbies” podcast is available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE PICK ‘EM

NBC Sports’ Premier League Pick ‘Em returns on the free-to-play NBC Sports Predictor powered by PointsBet games app, available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Each match week, Premier League Pick ‘Em features a $50,000 jackpot prize for a “perfect score” – predicting the correct exact results of all featured matches in that contest (information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules here).

