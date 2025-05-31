Peacock had a great year with the Premier League season with records (Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham establishing single-season points marks; and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah tying the season record with 47 goal involvements on 29 goals and 18 assists), near records (1,115 goals – second-most ever in a 38-game PL season) and a down-to-the-wire Champions League race (only three points separated teams in third and seventh place – the narrowest differential ever entering the season’s final day), culminated this past weekend with NBC Sports broadcasting its Premier League Live studio shows from on-location in the U.K. for the fourth consecutive “Championship Sunday.”

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard were live from Anfield, where Liverpool raised the Premier League trophy for the first time in front of their fans (2020 lift came in an empty stadium). Liverpool will be one of a record six Premier League clubs to play in Champions League next season.

“It’s been a season few predicted,” said Lowe, who was pitchside at Anfield as she opened Sunday’s pre-match show. “A 20th top-flight title has drawn Liverpool level with their archrivals Manchester United, and with Premier League Player of the Season Mo Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk signing until 2027, the future looks bright. [Today] the Premier League trophy will be lifted. It’s a big day on Merseyside…It is Championship Sunday.”

For the full season, NBC Sports averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 510,000 viewers per Premier League TV match window – marking a record fourth consecutive season with average English-language viewership topping 500,000 and the highest U.S. Premier League viewership in any season where the title was clinched with four or more weeks remaining in the season. Liverpool secured the earliest Premier League title clinch in five years (Matchweek 34). Viewership figures are based upon official live + same day metrics from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Across all NBCUniversal platforms in English and Spanish, fans consumed 17.14 billion minutes of Premier League coverage in 2024-25 – second-most ever for a Premier League season in the U.S.

Last weekend’s Championship Sunday coverage – featuring all 10 matches simultaneously presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, SyFy, NBC Sports Digital, Telemundo, and Universo at 11 a.m. ET – averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 2.0 million viewers across all platforms in English and Spanish.

Additional viewership highlights from the 2024-25 Premier League season:

The NBC broadcast network delivered its second-most watched Premier League season ever, averaging a TAD of 1.0 million viewers.

Twelve NBC matches averaged a TAD of at least 1 million viewers this season – tied for second-most in NBC Sports’ 12 seasons presenting the Premier League. The season’s most-watched match was Chelsea-Manchester City on Opening Weekend (Aug. 18) delivering 1.8 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

Since kicking off its Premier League coverage in August 2013, NBC Sports has presented 48 of the 50 (and 97 of the 100) most-watched live Premier League matches ever in the U.S. – with four of the top 20 in the 2024-25 season.

Peacock, in its fifth full season streaming matches, accounted for four of the seven most-streamed Premier League matches ever in the U.S. – each averaging more than 800,000 viewers. Arsenal-Manchester United on Feb. 2 on Peacock was the most-streamed match this season with an Average Minute Audience of 1.0 million viewers.

For the second consecutive season, fans streamed more than four billion minutes of Premier League game action.

Social coverage of the Premier League on NBC Sports accounts finished the 2024-25 season with record consumption across the board, as impressions increased 15% from 2023-24 (+33% from 2022-23), video views jumped 34% from last year and 143% from two years ago, and engagement grew 42% year-over-year (+86% from 2022-23).