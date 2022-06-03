NCAA Baseball Regionals: Miami, Florida, play hosts while Florida State in the Auburn region.

The Miami Hurricanes, and the Florida Gators will host NCAA baseball regionals while the Florida State Seminoles will be in the Auburn region as they all begin their quests for a trip to the College Baseball World Series. 16 sites will host the Road to Omaha and all 64 teams have been selected and the games will be aired on the ESPN family of networks.

Gainesville Regional

  1. Florida (13)
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Liberty
  4. Central Michigan

Coral Gables Regional

  1. Miami (6)
  2. Arizona
  3. Ole Miss
  4. Canisius

Auburn Regional

  1. Auburn (14)
  2. UCLA
  3. Florida State
  4. Southeast Louisiana

Austin Regional

  1. Texas (9)
  2. Louisiana Tech
  3. Dallas Baptist
  4. Air Force

Blacksburg Regional

  1. Virginia Tech (4)
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Columbia
  4. Wright State

Chapel Hill Regional

  1. North Carolina (10)
  2. Georgia
  3. VCU
  4. Hofstra

College Park Regional

  1. Maryland (15)
  2. Wake Forest
  3. UConn
  4. Long Island

College Station Regional

  1. Texas A&M (5)
  2. TCU
  3. Louisiana 
  4. Oral Roberts
  2. Corvallis Regional
  1. Oregon State (3)
  2. Vanderbilt
  3. San Diego
  4. New Mexico State

Hattiesburg Regional

  1. Southern Miss (11)
  2. LSU
  3. Kennesaw State
  4. Army

Knoxville Regional

  1. Tennessee (1)
  2. Georgia Tech
  3. Campbell
  4. Alabama State

Louisville Regional

  1. Louisville (12)
  2. Oregon
  3. Michigan
  4. Southeast Missouri State

Stanford Regional

  1. Stanford (2)
  2. Texas State
  3. UC Santa Barbara
  4. Binghamton

Statesboro Regional

  1. Georgia Southern (16)
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Texas Tech
  4. UNC Greensboro

Stillwater Regional 

  1. Oklahoma State (7)
  2. Arkansas
  3. Grand Canyon
  4. Missouri State

