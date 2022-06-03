NCAA Baseball Regionals: Miami, Florida, play hosts while Florida State in the Auburn region.

The Miami Hurricanes, and the Florida Gators will host NCAA baseball regionals while the Florida State Seminoles will be in the Auburn region as they all begin their quests for a trip to the College Baseball World Series. 16 sites will host the Road to Omaha and all 64 teams have been selected and the games will be aired on the ESPN family of networks.

Gainesville Regional

Florida (13) Oklahoma Liberty Central Michigan

Coral Gables Regional

Miami (6) Arizona Ole Miss Canisius

Auburn Regional

Auburn (14) UCLA Florida State Southeast Louisiana

Austin Regional

Texas (9) Louisiana Tech Dallas Baptist Air Force

Blacksburg Regional

Virginia Tech (4) Gonzaga Columbia Wright State

Chapel Hill Regional

North Carolina (10) Georgia VCU Hofstra

College Park Regional

Maryland (15) Wake Forest UConn Long Island

College Station Regional

Texas A&M (5) TCU Louisiana Oral Roberts

Corvallis Regional

Oregon State (3) Vanderbilt San Diego New Mexico State

Hattiesburg Regional

Southern Miss (11) LSU Kennesaw State Army

Knoxville Regional

Tennessee (1) Georgia Tech Campbell Alabama State

Louisville Regional

Louisville (12) Oregon Michigan Southeast Missouri State

Stanford Regional

Stanford (2) Texas State UC Santa Barbara Binghamton

Statesboro Regional

Georgia Southern (16) Notre Dame Texas Tech UNC Greensboro

Stillwater Regional