NCAA Baseball Regionals: Miami, Florida, play hosts while Florida State in the Auburn region.

The Miami Hurricanes, and the Florida Gators will host NCAA baseball regionals while the Florida State Seminoles will be in the Auburn region as they all begin their quests for a trip to the College Baseball World Series. 16 sites will host the Road to Omaha and all 64 teams have been selected and the games will be aired on the ESPN family of networks.
Gainesville Regional
- Florida (13)
- Oklahoma
- Liberty
- Central Michigan
Coral Gables Regional
- Miami (6)
- Arizona
- Ole Miss
- Canisius
Auburn Regional
- Auburn (14)
- UCLA
- Florida State
- Southeast Louisiana
Austin Regional
- Texas (9)
- Louisiana Tech
- Dallas Baptist
- Air Force
Blacksburg Regional
- Virginia Tech (4)
- Gonzaga
- Columbia
- Wright State
Chapel Hill Regional
- North Carolina (10)
- Georgia
- VCU
- Hofstra
College Park Regional
- Maryland (15)
- Wake Forest
- UConn
- Long Island
College Station Regional
- Texas A&M (5)
- TCU
- Louisiana
- Oral Roberts
- Corvallis Regional
- Oregon State (3)
- Vanderbilt
- San Diego
- New Mexico State
Hattiesburg Regional
- Southern Miss (11)
- LSU
- Kennesaw State
- Army
Knoxville Regional
- Tennessee (1)
- Georgia Tech
- Campbell
- Alabama State
Louisville Regional
- Louisville (12)
- Oregon
- Michigan
- Southeast Missouri State
Stanford Regional
- Stanford (2)
- Texas State
- UC Santa Barbara
- Binghamton
Statesboro Regional
- Georgia Southern (16)
- Notre Dame
- Texas Tech
- UNC Greensboro
Stillwater Regional
- Oklahoma State (7)
- Arkansas
- Grand Canyon
- Missouri State