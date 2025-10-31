UConn, Purdue, and Houston among teams ready to push Gators

The Florida Gators stunned the college basketball world last season, edging Houston in a dramatic national championship game to claim the 2025 NCAA title. Led by a balanced attack and clutch performances, Florida’s run reignited SEC dominance and set a high bar for the 2025–26 season. With the new campaign tipping off on November 3, the Gators return as a top-three team in most polls, but face fierce competition from across the country.

Teams to Watch in 2025–26

This season’s preseason rankings feature a stacked lineup of elite contenders:

Purdue : Ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, Braden Smith headlines a veteran squad looking to end the Big Ten’s 25-year title drought.

Houston : Still burning from last year's heartbreak, the Cougars return a deep, athletic roster and sit at No. 2 in most polls.

UConn : With Dan Hurley back and a reloaded lineup, the Huskies are poised to reclaim Big East supremacy.

St. John's : Rick Pitino's squad is surging, ranked No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 1 in CBS's "Top 25 And 1" rankings.

Duke : Led by Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils are a top-10 team with ACC title aspirations.

BYU : A surprise top-10 team, BYU's blend of experience and shooting makes them a dark horse Final Four pick.

: A surprise top-10 team, BYU’s blend of experience and shooting makes them a dark horse Final Four pick. Texas Tech and Michigan: Both programs are loaded with talent and sit comfortably in the top 10.

Other conferences like the Big 12, SEC, and Big East dominate the preseason polls, each placing six teams in the top 25. The Mountain West and American Athletic Conference also feature rising programs like San Diego State and Memphis, expected to make noise in March.

Projected Final Four

Based on current rankings, roster strength, and coaching pedigree, here’s a projected Final Four:

Purdue (Big Ten)

(Big Ten) Houston (Big 12)

(Big 12) UConn (Big East)

(Big East) Florida (SEC)

This quartet blends experience, elite coaching, and postseason pedigree — but as always, March Madness promises surprises.