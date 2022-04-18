NCAA D-1 Baseball Rankings: Miami moves up to No. 2, Florida moves up to No, 23 and Florida State moves out of the Top 25

In this week’s NCAA Division, I rankings the Miami Hurricanes moved up to the number two spot just behind the top ranked Vols of Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators returned to the rankings at 23 and Florida State fell out of the TOP 25 for the time being but expect them to return soon.

1 Tennessee 31-1

2 Miami 26-6

3 Oregon State 24-7

4 Texas Tech 27-8

5 Oklahoma State 23-9

6 Arkansas 23-7

7 Texas 24-10

8 Virginia 26-6

9 Louisville 23-8

10 Notre Dame 20-5

11 Southern Miss 23-8

12 UCLA 22-9

13 Georgia 24-8

14 Gonzaga 21-8

15 LSU 23-9 19

16 Dallas Baptist 21-10

17 Auburn 22-10

18 Connecticut 24-7

19 Texas State 24-9

20 Arizona 22-10 11

21 Virginia Tech 20-8

22 Stanford 17-10

23 Florida 21-11

24 Alabama 21-12

25 Ole Miss 19-12

Dropped out: Vanderbilt, Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, TCU