NCAA D-I College Baseball Poll: Tennesse leads the way with Miami at No.6 and the Florida State Seminoles at No. 21

NCAA.COM – Despite losing its first weekend series of the year on the road at Kentucky, Tennessee held onto the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. At 42-6, the Volunteers still have college baseball’s best record and No. 1 RPI ranking, and their 20-4 mark in SEC play is still seven games better than the No. 2 team in their division, and four games better than SEC West leader Arkansas. No. 2 Oregon State swept Oregon to improve to 5-0 on the season against the rival Ducks, but Tennessee still has more high-end wins against regional-caliber opposition, headlined by road sweeps of Florida and Vanderbilt, a home sweep of Georgia Southern, a home series win against Auburn and a 2-1 showing against Big 12 opponents at the Shriners College Classic.

The top six teams remained the same, with the second-ranked Beavers followed by No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 Virginia Tech and No. 6 Miami. Louisville jumped three spots to No. 7 following a 2-1-1 week on the road against solid competition, with a midweek win at Vanderbilt and a 1-1-1 series at Wake Forest. Stanford also climbed three places to No. 8 after a 4-0 week punctuated by a sweep of rival California. Texas Tech held steady at No. 9, and Texas A&M moved up three spots to No. 10 after a series win against South Carolina.

Big West power UC Santa Barbara made the week’s biggest jump, up six spots to No. 19 after a 3-1 week that included a road series win at UC Irvine. Southern Miss (down seven to No. 14 after its second straight series loss) and UCLA (down 15 places to No. 23 after a rough 0-4 week against teams with losing records) were the week’s biggest fallers.

Three teams entered the Top 25 this week. Preseason No. 1 Texas returned to the rankings at No. 22 after winning a road series at West Virginia. Another preseason top-five team, Vanderbilt, re-joined the rankings at No. 24 on the heels of a road series win at then-No. 22 Georgia, which fell out of the Top 25. And Grand Canyon made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 after a 3-1 week that included a midweek win against Arizona.

Georgia Tech, Georgia and TCU dropped out of the Top 25.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee 42-6 1 2 Oregon State 38-9 2 3 Oklahoma State 34-13 3 4 Arkansas 36-12 4 5 Virginia Tech 33-10 5 6 Miami 35-12 6 7 Louisville 33-13-1 10 8 Stanford 29-14 11 9 Texas Tech 32-16 9 10 Texas A&M 30-16 13 11 Gonzaga 29-13 12 12 Virginia 34-12 14 13 Connecticut 40-8 15 14 Southern Miss 36-12 7 15 Texas State 38-11 17 16 Notre Dame 28-10 16 17 LSU 32-15 20 18 Maryland 37-10 18 19 UC Santa Barbara 33-11 25 20 Auburn 32-16 19 21 Florida State 28-17 23 22 Texas 34-17 NR 23 UCLA 30-17 8 24 Vanderbilt 31-15 NR 25 Grand Canyon 33-16 NR

Dropped out: Georgia Tech, Georgia, TCU