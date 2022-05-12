NCAA D-I College Baseball Poll: Tennesse leads the way with Miami at No.6 and the Florida State Seminoles at No. 21

NCAA.COM – Despite losing its first weekend series of the year on the road at Kentucky, Tennessee held onto the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. At 42-6, the Volunteers still have college baseball’s best record and No. 1 RPI ranking, and their 20-4 mark in SEC play is still seven games better than the No. 2 team in their division, and four games better than SEC West leader Arkansas. No. 2 Oregon State swept Oregon to improve to 5-0 on the season against the rival Ducks, but Tennessee still has more high-end wins against regional-caliber opposition, headlined by road sweeps of Florida and Vanderbilt, a home sweep of Georgia Southern, a home series win against Auburn and a 2-1 showing against Big 12 opponents at the Shriners College Classic.
The top six teams remained the same, with the second-ranked Beavers followed by No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 Virginia Tech and No. 6 Miami. Louisville jumped three spots to No. 7 following a 2-1-1 week on the road against solid competition, with a midweek win at Vanderbilt and a 1-1-1 series at Wake Forest. Stanford also climbed three places to No. 8 after a 4-0 week punctuated by a sweep of rival California. Texas Tech held steady at No. 9, and Texas A&M moved up three spots to No. 10 after a series win against South Carolina.
Big West power UC Santa Barbara made the week’s biggest jump, up six spots to No. 19 after a 3-1 week that included a road series win at UC Irvine. Southern Miss (down seven to No. 14 after its second straight series loss) and UCLA (down 15 places to No. 23 after a rough 0-4 week against teams with losing records) were the week’s biggest fallers.
Three teams entered the Top 25 this week. Preseason No. 1 Texas returned to the rankings at No. 22 after winning a road series at West Virginia. Another preseason top-five team, Vanderbilt, re-joined the rankings at No. 24 on the heels of a road series win at then-No. 22 Georgia, which fell out of the Top 25. And Grand Canyon made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 after a 3-1 week that included a midweek win against Arizona.
Georgia Tech, Georgia and TCU dropped out of the Top 25.
D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Tennessee
|42-6
|1
|2
|Oregon State
|38-9
|2
|3
|Oklahoma State
|34-13
|3
|4
|Arkansas
|36-12
|4
|5
|Virginia Tech
|33-10
|5
|6
|Miami
|35-12
|6
|7
|Louisville
|33-13-1
|10
|8
|Stanford
|29-14
|11
|9
|Texas Tech
|32-16
|9
|10
|Texas A&M
|30-16
|13
|11
|Gonzaga
|29-13
|12
|12
|Virginia
|34-12
|14
|13
|Connecticut
|40-8
|15
|14
|Southern Miss
|36-12
|7
|15
|Texas State
|38-11
|17
|16
|Notre Dame
|28-10
|16
|17
|LSU
|32-15
|20
|18
|Maryland
|37-10
|18
|19
|UC Santa Barbara
|33-11
|25
|20
|Auburn
|32-16
|19
|21
|Florida State
|28-17
|23
|22
|Texas
|34-17
|NR
|23
|UCLA
|30-17
|8
|24
|Vanderbilt
|31-15
|NR
|25
|Grand Canyon
|33-16
|NR
Dropped out: Georgia Tech, Georgia, TCU