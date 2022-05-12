NCAA D-I College Baseball Poll: Tennesse leads the way with Miami at No.6 and the Florida State Seminoles at No. 21

Sports Talk Florida
NCAA.COM – Despite losing its first weekend series of the year on the road at Kentucky, Tennessee held onto the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. At 42-6, the Volunteers still have college baseball’s best record and No. 1 RPI ranking, and their 20-4 mark in SEC play is still seven games better than the No. 2 team in their division, and four games better than SEC West leader Arkansas. No. 2 Oregon State swept Oregon to improve to 5-0 on the season against the rival Ducks, but Tennessee still has more high-end wins against regional-caliber opposition, headlined by road sweeps of Florida and Vanderbilt, a home sweep of Georgia Southern, a home series win against Auburn and a 2-1 showing against Big 12 opponents at the Shriners College Classic.

The top six teams remained the same, with the second-ranked Beavers followed by No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 Virginia Tech and No. 6 Miami. Louisville jumped three spots to No. 7 following a 2-1-1 week on the road against solid competition, with a midweek win at Vanderbilt and a 1-1-1 series at Wake Forest. Stanford also climbed three places to No. 8 after a 4-0 week punctuated by a sweep of rival California. Texas Tech held steady at No. 9, and Texas A&M moved up three spots to No. 10 after a series win against South Carolina.

Big West power UC Santa Barbara made the week’s biggest jump, up six spots to No. 19 after a 3-1 week that included a road series win at UC Irvine. Southern Miss (down seven to No. 14 after its second straight series loss) and UCLA (down 15 places to No. 23 after a rough 0-4 week against teams with losing records) were the week’s biggest fallers.

Three teams entered the Top 25 this week. Preseason No. 1 Texas returned to the rankings at No. 22 after winning a road series at West Virginia. Another preseason top-five team, Vanderbilt, re-joined the rankings at No. 24 on the heels of a road series win at then-No. 22 Georgia, which fell out of the Top 25. And Grand Canyon made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 after a 3-1 week that included a midweek win against Arizona.

Georgia Tech, Georgia and TCU dropped out of the Top 25.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. 

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPREVIOUS
1Tennessee42-61
2Oregon State38-92
3Oklahoma State34-133
4Arkansas36-124
5Virginia Tech33-105
6Miami35-126
7Louisville33-13-110
8Stanford29-1411
9Texas Tech32-169
10Texas A&M30-1613
11Gonzaga29-1312
12Virginia34-1214
13Connecticut40-815
14Southern Miss36-127
15Texas State38-1117
16Notre Dame28-1016
17LSU32-1520
18Maryland37-1018
19UC Santa Barbara33-1125
20Auburn32-1619
21Florida State28-1723
22Texas34-17NR
23UCLA30-178
24Vanderbilt31-15NR
25Grand Canyon33-16NR

Dropped out: Georgia Tech, Georgia, TCU