NCAA D-II College Baseball Top 30: Rollins at No. 3. Tampa at 6th and No. 27 belongs to Florida Southern.

The Sunshine State Conference is well represented in this week’s Collegiate Baseball D-II rankings. Rollins at number 3, followed closely by the University of Tampa in the sixth spot while Florida Southern is ranked 27th best in the country.

Rank Team (2023 Record) Points

1. North Greenville (44-6) 240

2. Colorado Mesa (37-9) 205

3. Rollins (31-12) 198

4. Angelo St. (42-8) 195

5. Central Missouri (36-13) 186

6. Tampa (34-9) 175

7. Quincy (36-9) 168

8. West Florida (32-14) 160

9. Newberry (39-9) 153

10. Missouri Southern (38-12) 150

11. Cal. St. Monterey Bay (31-13) 137

12. Southern Arkansas (34-15) 135

13. Montevallo (37-12) 128

14. Mount Olive (32-14) 119

15. Millersville (35-7) 115

16. Seton Hill (38-8) 107

17. Cal. St. San Bernardino (33-13) 99

18. St. Edwards (36-13) 92

19. East Stroudsburg (33-10) 87

20. Metropolitan St.-Denver (40-10) 83

21. Southern New Hampshire (36-9) 72

22. Point Loma (34-12) 65

23. UNC Pembroke (36-13) 56

24. Wayne St., MI (34-9) 49

25. Illinois-Springfield (31-11) 42

26. Texas-Tyler (35-15) 40

27. Florida Southern (29-15) 29

28. Valdosta St. (30-15) 22

29. Georgia Southwestern (29-17) 12

30. Belmont Abbey (36-14) 7

Wingate (32-18) 7

Receiving Votes: Charleston, W.V. (36-8), Southern Connecticut St. (28-10), Minnesota St. (29-14), Ouachita Baptist (35-15), Augustana (37-16), Maryville (29-15), West Chester (26-13), Azusa Pacific (31-17), Washburn (29-20), Alabama-Huntsville (29-18), Young Harris (34-14), Columbus St. (34-13), Ashland (32-14), Arkansas Tech. (31-18), Northwood (31-16), Saint Leo (26-17), Molloy (31-14), Lenoir-Rhyne (38-16).