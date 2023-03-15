NCAA DII College Regional Top 10: University of Tampa is No. 1 with plenty of local teams right behind them.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

University of Tampa is on top in the latest ranking for NCAA DII College Baseball they are followed closely by St. Leo, Rollins filling out the top three. Florida Southern is at the No. 8 as Sunshine State Conference is highly represented in this week’s poll.

SOUTH
1Tampa38-935-9
2Saint Leo35-1533-15
3Rollins35-1429-14
4Delta St.32-1429-13
5Valdosta St.29-1429-14
6Nova Southeastern33-1321-13
7Montevallo36-1532-15
8Fla. Southern28-2026-17
9Lee30-2130-21
10Shorter27-2127-21