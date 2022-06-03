NCAA Division II World Series: Rollins stuns University of Tampa and will start their quest for a championship

Michael Pierce of Rollins College: The 20th-ranked Rollins baseball team put on a dominant performance on Saturday, ousting second-ranked Tampa from the NCAA II Tournament with a 13-6 victory, earning the Tars the South Super Regional crown and with it, a trip to the NCAA II College World Series where they will face Southern Arkansas on Saturday.

The Tars put on an offensive show, with 10 different Tars scoring a run, including Joey Rubin , who was 4-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs. Jeslyn Whitehead finished 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, and two RBIs, while Adams Torres was 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored, and three runs batted in. Jared Herron went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs, and Chase Achuff was 2-for-5 with a run scored.



Justin Alintoff (7-5) earned the win, giving up just two runs on seven hits in 7.2 innings of work, walking three and striking out six.



Dan Sullivan was 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and three RBIs for the Spartans, while Jordan Lala finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Hayden Erbe (12-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings, walking three and striking out five.

Rollins will face Southern Arkansas in the opening game of the World Series Saturday in Cary, North Carolina. The Tars come into the tournament with a 40-15 record, ranked 20th and a 6 seed in the tournament. They represent the Sunshine State Conferenceand it should be noted that the two teams with the most success in the NCAA D II College World Series are both from the Florida based conference.

Meanwhile, Rollins will hope to take their place in Sunshine State Conference history by hoisting the World Series trophy and here is how the tournament is set up.

9 — Florida Southern (1971-72, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1985, 1988, 1995, 2005)

The Mocs have set the bar for DII baseball. Along with Tampa, they have made the South Region the premier region in the division. Florida Southern was the first team to go back-to-back, winning its first two championships consecutively. The Mocs kept things steady, winning at least one title in every decade since the 1970s. They came close in 2018 and have some pressure on them in 2019 to keep that streak alive.

8 — Tampa (1992-93, 1998, 2006-07, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019)

Tampa added to its total in 2019, sweeping its way to its eighth national championship. Back-to-back championships have only been achieved six times in the 51 years of the DII baseball championship. The Spartans are owners of two of those occasions. Tampa first won consecutive titles in 1992 and 1993 before doing it again in 2006 and 2007. Head coach Joe Urso was at the helm the second time. He was also a driving force as a star second baseman for the 1992 national champs.

The Tars start their title run in Cary, North Carolina on Saturday.

Below are the teams and matchups for the DII baseball championship round:

These eight teams will compete in a double-elimination tournament until a champion is crowned.