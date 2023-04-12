NCAA Women’s Softball Rankings: The Seminoles roll to the No. 4 in the poll. Florida is at No. 15

Here are the schools ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (games as of April 10):

1. Oklahoma, 36-1 (25 first-place votes)

2. UCLA, 36-4

3. Oklahoma State, 35-3

4. Florida State, 32-7

5. Stanford, 31-6

6. Tennessee, 30-5

7. Clemson, 37-4

8. Texas, 33-8-1

9. Georgia, 31-8

10. Washington, 29-8

11. Arkansas, 28-11

12. LSU, 33-7

13. Duke, 30-8

14. Alabama, 28-12

15. Florida, 28-10

16. Kentucky, 24-10-1

17. Virginia Tech, 31-9

18. Oregon, 25-11

19. Baylor, 30-9

20. Northwestern, 24-9

21. Texas A&M, 24-13

22. Utah, 24-8

23. Wichita State, 34-7

24. Auburn, 29-12

25. Louisiana, 30-10