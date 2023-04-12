NCAA Women’s Softball Rankings: The Seminoles roll to the No. 4 in the poll. Florida is at No. 15

Here are the schools ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll (games as of April 10):
1. Oklahoma, 36-1 (25 first-place votes)
2. UCLA, 36-4
3. Oklahoma State, 35-3
4. Florida State, 32-7
5. Stanford, 31-6
6. Tennessee, 30-5
7. Clemson, 37-4
8. Texas, 33-8-1
9. Georgia, 31-8
10. Washington, 29-8
11. Arkansas, 28-11
12. LSU, 33-7
13. Duke, 30-8
14. Alabama, 28-12
15. Florida, 28-10
16. Kentucky, 24-10-1
17. Virginia Tech, 31-9
18. Oregon, 25-11
19. Baylor, 30-9
20. Northwestern, 24-9
21. Texas A&M, 24-13
22. Utah, 24-8
23. Wichita State, 34-7
24. Auburn, 29-12
25. Louisiana, 30-10