BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

Matt Rhule heads into his third year at the helm for Nebraska, and if history is any indicator, the Cornhuskers might be on the verge of a major leap forward. At Temple, Rhule improved from two wins to six and then ten by his third year. At Baylor, he went from one win to seven and then 11. Now, after a 7-6 season that included a bowl victory, Nebraska fans have every reason to believe year three could bring something special. Rhule is a strong recruiter who has been stockpiling talent in Lincoln, and with sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola returning, the pieces are in place for Nebraska to return to the Top 25.

Raiola was a true freshman last season. While there were flashes of brilliance, there were also the expected growing pains as he adjusted to the college game. He threw for 2,819 yards with a very impressive 67.1% completion rate. However, his 13-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio is something he’ll need to improve. Fortunately, Raiola has the tools and the coaching to take a major step forward in year two.

Up front, the offensive line looks to be a strength. The Huskers return three starters: tackle Gunnar Gottula and guards Justin Evans-Jenkins and Henry Lutovsky. The line gets a huge boost with the addition of 310-pound Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett, who is expected to dominate at tackle. Nebraska also added Rocco Spindler from Notre Dame, giving the Huskers depth and versatility up front.

In the backfield, Emmett Johnson leads the way after rushing for 598 yards and 5.1 yards per carry last season while splitting time. Depth behind him is a concern, but the starting role looks to be in capable hands.

The receiving corps appears deeper and more explosive despite losing top targets Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks. Jacoby Barney returns after leading the team with 55 catches and brings reliable hands and quickness underneath. Kentucky transfer Dane Key adds big-play potential after posting 715 yards on 15.2 yards per catch. Nyziah Hunter, who caught 40 passes for Cal last year, brings more experience. Freshmen Isaiah Mozee and Cortez Mills are two highly touted recruits who should contribute early.

Defensively, Elijah Jeudy steps into a key role in the middle of the defensive line, while Cam Lenhardt returns at defensive end. Though not the biggest unit, this group makes up for it with speed and intelligence. Nebraska believes it struck gold in the transfer portal with the additions of defensive ends Williams Nwaneri (Missouri) and Jaylen George (Tennessee), both expected to make immediate impacts.

The linebacker corps is arguably the strength of the defense. Dasan McCullough locks down the outside, though staying healthy has been a concern. Vincent Shavers and Javin Wright bring experience after combining for 59 tackles a year ago. However, the star of the group may be Georgia Southern transfer Marques Watson-Trent, who tallied 356 tackles over three seasons and was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

In the secondary, Deshon Singleton returns at safety after racking up 71 tackles. Malcolm Hartzog and Ceyair Wright are ball hawks who combined for six interceptions last season. Add in Andrew Marshall from Idaho, and the Huskers’ secondary has a lot of promise.

This is year three under Matt Rhule, and expectations are high. The schedule is favorable—Nebraska avoids powerhouses Ohio State and Oregon, as well as Indiana and Illinois. The season opens with a neutral-site matchup against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium, a game Nebraska should be favored to win. Two winnable games follow before Michigan visits Lincoln to open Big Ten play. A road trip to Penn State will be a tough challenge, but with USC and Iowa coming to Memorial Stadium, Nebraska has a legitimate shot at eight wins. If Raiola makes the leap many expect, 10 wins isn’t out of the question.

One way or another, Nebraska is back in the national conversation—and don’t be surprised if they finish 2025 as a Top 25 team, or even better.