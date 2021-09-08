Nelson Cruz oldest to hit 30 HRs, Rays beat Red Sox 12-7. Tampa Bay extends AL East over Boston and New York.

BOSTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 12-7 Wednesday night.

Mike Zunino also homered twice and Jordan Luplow connected for the team with the best record in the American League and the highest-scoring club in the majors.

Rays rookie Wander Franco went 0 for 4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 37 games and passing Mickey Mantle (1951-52) for the longest by an AL player under 21 years old. The 20-year-old Franco now trails only Frank Robinson, who reached in 43 straight in 1956.

The Rays won their seventh straight road game and increased their AL East lead to 9 1/2 games over New York.

Cruz hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo drive in the fifth, giving him 447 in his career and his eighth 30-homer season. He passed David Ortiz (38 in 2016) and Darrell Evans (34 in 1987), who were both 40 when they hit the mark.

Cruz also doubled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Boston’s Bobby Dalbec hit a pair of two-run homers. Danny Santana also homered for the Red Sox.

Drew Rasmussen (2-1) got the win, going five innings, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) lasted just 3 2/3 innings, matching season highs with six runs and two home runs allowed.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and surging Toronto beat skidding New York after Yankees Gerrit Cole exited early with a hamstring injury.

Cole (14-7) was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness. He allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Semien extended his career high with his 38th homer and seventh against the Yankees this year It was the sixth homer in six games for Semien.

Toronto won its sixth straight and for the ninth time in 10 games. New York dropped its fourth straight.

Steven Matz (11-7) allowed one run over six innings and matched his career high for wins. He struck out six, walked none and withstood several long outs to the warning track.