New Orleans Saints And Pelicans Franchises Are Not For Sale

Gayle Benson Shuts Down Sale Talk in New Orleans

Gayle Benson has made her position unmistakably clear. The owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans has no intention of selling either franchise. At 78 years old, and approaching her 79th birthday, Benson dismissed persistent rumors with blunt language.

“The teams are not for sale,” Benson said. She emphasized the point repeatedly and expressed frustration with constant inquiries. Benson said she remains healthy and active, and sees no reason to entertain discussions about ownership changes. She also addressed relocation rumors, telling fans and officials to calm down. According to Benson, both teams remain firmly rooted in New Orleans.

A Long-Term Plan for the Community

Benson did outline one future scenario. When she eventually passes, both franchises will be sold to the highest bidder. She stated clearly that 100 percent of those proceeds will be used to benefit the New Orleans community. That commitment reinforces her long-standing civic approach, even as speculation continues around the future of professional sports in the city.

For now, however, Benson remains in full control. Her focus is not on selling. It is on infrastructure, particularly for basketball.

Saints Stable, Pelicans Arena Not

The Saints’ home situation is secure. The State of Louisiana has renovated the Superdome multiple times, with the most recent upgrades just completed. The building remains one of the NFL’s signature venues.

The Pelicans’ situation is far more complicated. The team plays in a 26-year-old, state-owned arena that Benson believes no longer meets NBA standards. While the building survived Hurricane Katrina in good condition and underwent renovations in 2014, those improvements did not solve deeper structural issues.

Structural and Financial Challenges

A state assessment identified numerous high and medium priority concerns. The arena needs new seating and upgraded lighting. It also lacks a modern center-hung scoreboard and contemporary video screens. Concession areas require significant upgrades as well.

There are also design limitations. The lower bowl configuration restricts premium seating revenue. The overall footprint of the building limits modernization options. Those constraints hurt a franchise operating in one of the league’s smallest markets.

A Market Reality Problem

The Pelicans face challenges beyond the building. New Orleans is a small television market with limited corporate support. Ownership resources are not vast. That makes venue quality even more critical to financial stability.

Historically, Louisiana has sometimes paid franchise ownership to ensure the team stayed in the city. That history underscores the fragile economics involved. Benson needs a viable, modern basketball arena to keep the Pelicans competitive and sustainable.

The Bottom Line

Gayle Benson is not selling. The Saints are secure. The Pelicans, however, need a solution. Until a new or significantly upgraded arena becomes reality, pressure will remain on both ownership and the state to act.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com