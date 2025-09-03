By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

The NFC East enters 2025 as one of the NFL’s most compelling divisions. The Eagles are defending Super Bowl champions, the Commanders are surging behind a breakout quarterback, the Cowboys are trying to reclaim relevance, and the Giants are deep in rebuild mode. With star power, coaching turnover, and playoff aspirations colliding, this division promises fireworks from Week 1.

Philadelphia Eagles: Dynasty in Motion

2024 Record: 14–3

Division Odds: 4/6

Key Players: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Jalen Carter

Fresh off a dominant Super Bowl LIX win, the Eagles are the NFL’s gold standard. Jalen Hurts enters his prime with elite weapons—A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and a healthy Saquon Barkley, who eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards last season. The offensive line remains elite, anchored by Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Defensively, Philly faces turnover. Veterans like Brandon Graham and Darius Slay are gone, but the youth movement is strong. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and rookie Jihaad Campbell headline a ferocious front seven. The secondary, rebuilt around Cooper DeJean and Adoree’ Jackson, is fast and physical.

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels Era Begins

2024 Record: 12–5

Division Odds: 9/4

Key Players: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr., Kamren Curl

The Commanders were the NFL’s surprise story in 2024. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels led Washington to its first playoff win in nearly 20 years. His dual-threat ability and poise under pressure have fans dreaming big.

Terry McLaurin remains the go-to target, while Brian Robinson Jr. adds balance in the backfield. Defensively, Kamren Curl anchors a unit that ranked top-10 in takeaways. With continuity and swagger, Washington could challenge Philly for the crown.

Dallas Cowboys: Reboot or Regression?

2024 Record: 7–10

Division Odds: 6/1

Key Players: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Brian Schottenheimer (HC)

After three straight 12–5 seasons, Dallas collapsed in 2024. Mike McCarthy was dismissed, and longtime assistant Brian Schottenheimer now leads the team. Dak Prescott faces pressure to deliver, and the offense must rebound after scoring just 21 points per game last season.

Micah Parsons remains a defensive force, but the secondary is thin. CeeDee Lamb is elite, but the supporting cast lacks depth. If Schottenheimer can stabilize the locker room and Prescott returns to form, Dallas could surprise. Otherwise, expect more mediocrity.

New York Giants: Rebuild in Progress

2024 Record: 5–12

Division Odds: 20/1

Key Players: Daniel Jones, Malik Nabers, Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants are in full rebuild mode. Daniel Jones returns from injury, but his future is murky. Rookie WR Malik Nabers offers hope, and Kayvon Thibodeaux leads a young defense. But the offensive line remains a liability, and the coaching staff is under scrutiny.

New York’s best-case scenario? Development. If Jones stabilizes and the rookies flash, the Giants could steal a few wins. But playoff hopes are distant.

Projected NFC East Standings