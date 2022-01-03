NFL announces schedule for Saturday on ABC/ESPN plus the Sunday Night Football game.

The NFL announced Sunday night the schedule for the Week 18 Saturday doubleheader, plus the participants in the final Sunday night game of the season.

All three games will be divisional tilts with playoff implications.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play at the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET (on ESPN/ABC). and the Dallas Cowboys will play at the Philadelphia Eagles (on ESPN/ABC) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Kansas City needs a win and a Cincinnati loss on Sunday against Cleveland to get the AFC top seed and the first- round bye. In the nightcap the Eagles need a win to get a playoff spot while the Cowboys hold on the NFC second seed in the playoffs.

In the Sunday Night Football regular-season finale, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

Sunday, January 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC