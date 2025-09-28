NFL Cool Stats and Betting Nuggets through Week 3

Cool Stats for NFL Week 4

The first three weeks of the NFL season have delivered no shortage of storylines, surprises, and numbers that bettors need to know. From turnover margins to wild comebacks, these stats and nuggets help explain which teams are trending up and which ones are flashing warning signs.

Turnovers Tell the Story

The Jacksonville Jaguars lead the league with nine forced turnovers, setting the tone for their defense. On the flip side, three teams — the Colts, Buccaneers, and Bills — haven’t committed a turnover yet in 2025. Meanwhile, Washington, the Jets, and Miami’s defenses are still searching for their first takeaway.

Efficiency and Discipline (Or Lack Of)

The Indianapolis Colts have punted just twice all season, a stat that highlights their offensive efficiency. The Tennessee Titans are the opposite story — they’ve already piled up 31 penalties, making life even tougher for their rookie quarterback.

Defensive Highs and Lows

Dallas’ defense has been feast or famine. While aggressive, they’ve already allowed 12 passing plays of 25+ yards, with five going for touchdowns. Baltimore, meanwhile, made history in a bad way: they became the first team ever to score 100 points, rush for 300 yards, and still own a losing record through three games.

Strange but True

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL history against the Rams. Down 19 at halftime after posting just 33 first-half yards, they came back to win — only the third time in league history a team has rallied from such a deficit (previously 2-193).

The Green Bay Packers’ loss to Cleveland was equally bizarre — their best play of the day came on a 20-yard interception return. To make matters worse, they also lost two offensive linemen to injury in that game.

Betting Nuggets Worth Watching

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are living dangerously, notching three straight comeback wins despite major struggles along the offensive line. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell continues to be a bettor’s best friend: after three weeks, he’s now an incredible 49-22 against the spread (69%).

Full NFL Notes

