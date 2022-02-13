How to steam the Super Bowl, listen to the game on AM 820 WWBA and watch a special pregame show live from Noon till 2 pm

It’s NBC’s turn to air the Super Bowl and that means local channel 8 in Tampa while in Orlando it is channel 2. The game can be heard on WWBA 820 AM in Tampa and WIXC am 1060 in Orlando – Melbourne starting at 2 pm.

NBCUniversal is making Super Bowl 56 available on both its Peacock streaming service and the NBC Sports app, as well as NBCSports.com. On linear, in addition to NBC, the game will also be telecast on Telemundo for the first time. We recommend you stream it on Peacock and id you don’t have a subscription then take the seven day free trial.

The NFL will be streaming the game free of charge on the NFL app, available on mobile and connected TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation and Xbox.

You can also try a free subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV all will carry the game plus ESPN, NFKL Network and the other channels with pre and postgame fun.