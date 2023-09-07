Kansas City Chiefs clear favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII ahead of season kick off on Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Mahomes 7/1 to win another regular season MVP award.

Last year’s runners up, the Philadelphia Eagles, are 8/1 to go one better this year, with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills 9/1 to dethrone the Chiefs.

To the surprise of no one, the Kansas City Chiefs are the current betting favorites heading into the 2023 National Football League season, which kicks off tonight.

The Chiefs–who have been to the last five AFC Championship Games, three of the last five Super Bowls, and brought home the Vince Lombardi Trophy twice–are picked just ahead of last year’s NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are the current odds ahead of the game pitting the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions

Sports Ecyclopedia – Super Bowl LVIII winner

Kansas City Chiefs 6/1

Philadelphia Eagles 8/1

Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers 9/1

Cincinnati Bengals 10/1

Dallas Cowboys 12/1

New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens 16/1

Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions 20/1

Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings 25/1

New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers 33/1

Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers New York Giants 40/1

Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66/1

Indianapolis Colts 80/1

Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals 125/1

Sports Ecyclopedia: Regular season MVP winner

Patrick Mahomes 7/1

Josh Allen, Joe Burrow 15/2

Justin Herbert 10/1

Jalen Hurts 14/1

Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott 19/1

Sports Ecyclopedia: Any team to go 17-0 in 2023-24 season

Yes 11/1

No 1/40