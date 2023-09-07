Revealed: California the best place to be born if you want to play NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Research by Vegas Insider has revealed which US states and countries NFL players were born in, and California produces more players than anywhere else

New research by Vegas Insider has revealed that more of the current NFL players are born in California than any other state.

The state is the place to be born if you want to play in the NFL, with 135 of this season’s players being born there, more than any other state.

Florida is a close second with 123 players on this season’s roster, followed by Texas with 118 and Georgia with 105.

The findings have been calculated using available data and accounts for 1326 out of 1696 players; some players’ place of birth is not publicly available.

Rhode Island and Vermont are the only two states that do not have any players born there playing in this season’s NFL.

The US, perhaps unsurprisingly, contributes to over 96% of the players in the season. Outside of the US, Canada has produced 15 players in this season’s squads, followed by Nigeria with 10 and Australia with six.

Three were born in American Samoa and two in Jamaica and Scotland. Twelve other countries have produced one player in this year’s season, including nations as varied as England, South Korea and Greece.

Despite Kansas only contributing seven locally-born players to this season’s NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs are the +600 favorites to win a fourth Super Bowl, followed by Philadelphia Eagles at +800 and the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers +900.

A Vegas Insider spokesperson said: “If you want to play in the NFL then being born in California is certainly going to give you a head-start when it comes to getting a leg-up, with the Golden State contributing 135 players to this year’s rosters, more than any other state. 123 Florida-born players are competing in the NFL this season, followed by 118 from Texas and 105 from Georgia.”