The New York Jets 2021 what the season offers.

The New York Jets will forever be remembered as the team that authored the greatest upset in Super Bowl history. The problem is that with each passing year, there are less people walking the earth who remember it.

In Super Bowl III on January 12, 1969, the Joe Namath-led Jets, 18-point underdogs to the 15-1 Baltimore Colts, defeated the Colts 16-7. However, that’s the only time the Jets have ever made it to a Super Bowl game. Among NFL teams that have played in the big game, the Jets hold the longest drought between Super Bowl appearances.

This futility streak isn’t going to end during the 2021 NFL season. There are teams with longer odds to win this season’s Super Bowl – two of them, in fact. Only the Detroit Lions (+20000) and Houston Texans (+25000) are viewed as worse bets than the Jets (+12000).

New York’s football Jets are also +6000 to win the AFC Championship and +1600 to win the AFC East.

However, just because the Jets aren’t championship contenders, that doesn’t mean there isn’t money to be made wagering on the team this season. Let’s look at some of those possibilities.

Season Win Total

Online betting sites assign a season win total to every NFL team. It’s a speculative number assessing the sportsbook’s opinion on how many games the team is expected to win during the season.

For the Jets, most NY sportsbooks have established that number at six games. Bettors are offered the choice of wagering the over, meaning the Jets will win more than six games, at odds of -115. The under, a belief that the Jets will earn less than six wins, is given odds of -105.

FanDuel is also offering alternative odds on the Jets’ season-win total. Optimists can go with over 10.5 wins at a betting line of +850. Pessimists can back under 2.5 wins at odds of +750.

As well, FanDuel is offering an NFL special that includes the Jets. A combined play backing the Jets and Philadelphia Eagles to each go under 6.5 wins is presented with odds of +270.

The Jets are given +490 odds to make the NFL playoffs this season. A playoff absence, though, is the favored play at -700.

Wilson Props Aplenty

The Jets have a new head coach this season in Robert Saleh but the newcomer creating the most buzz around the team is quarterback Zach Wilson. Taken second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young, the Jets traded veteran Sam Darnold and are ready to anoint Wilson as the QB who will lead them back to glory.

Wilson is the co-fourth betting choice in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds. He’s at a betting line of +700.

There are also passing props available to be played on Wilson. His total touchdown passes for the year are being established at 21.5. Whether the over or under is played, the odds are the same -112.

Wilson’s passing yardage total is set at 3850.5 yards. Again, whether the over or under is the play of choice, the odds are both set at -112.