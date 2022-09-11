NFL Game Day: Bucs-Cowboys open 2022 Sunday Football on NBC/Peacock tonight

Sunday Night Football — America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years — debuts tonight, as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Dak Prescott and the defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. With a win, Brady will break a tie with Aaron Rodgers (22 wins each) as the winningest quarterback on Sunday Night Football since the show debuted during the 2006 NFL season. Coverage begins with Football Night in America — the most-watched studio show in sports — at 7 p.m. ET, leading into kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

Calling both matchups is Mike Tirico (play-by-play); 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst); and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the Sunday Night Football rules analyst.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by executive producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series.

Coverage of the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game begins on Thursday with the NFL Kickoff Special at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The pregame show, headlined by a special on-site edition of Football Night in America in Los Angeles, will feature host Maria Taylor, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, NFL Insider Mike Florio, who will contribute remotely from his home studio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry.

Jac Collinsworth and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will contribute remotely from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., where they are calling the Fighting Irish’s home opener against Marshall on Sat., Sept. 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006,begins every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2022 season. The show is hosted by NBC Sports commentators Kathryn Tappen and Chris Simms, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews. Football Night in America commentators Jac Collinsworth and Harrison will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments from the site of each week’s SNF game, and Florio will provide injury and news updates. Berry will also join the show to provide advice and an early look at the fantasy waiver wire.

PEACOCK TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES THIS SEASON

All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, The Peter King Podcast, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING PLAYOFFS

Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package with 20 regular season games, including next Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game, 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games, and the annual Thanksgiving night game, which will air on Telemundo and wrap up a full day of futbol and football. Telemundo Deportes will present three playoff matchups, including a Divisional Playoff game and two Wild Card Playoff games. All 23 NFL games this season will also be available on live stream via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

Telemundo Deportes introduces a new SNF announce team with Emmy-award winning sports journalist, anchor and host Miguel Gurwitz and former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rolando Cantu this season with Ariana Figuera and Jorge Andres serving as analysts and supporting pre- and post-game studio coverage.