After months of drama quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, has officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced late Thursday night. The agreement is pending a physical examination. Rodgers intends to fly to Pittsburgh this week and participate in the team’s mandatory minicamp next week, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The addition of 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers marks the latest in a series of offseason changes to Pittsburgh’s quarterback room for the second consecutive year. This move sets up a potential Week 1 matchup between Rodgers and Justin Fields, the former Steelers quarterback who is now with the New York Jets. These teams are scheduled to meet in the season opener of 2025.

Rodgers will have plenty of offensive support after the Steelers traded with the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf on March 9. Although they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers are still interested in strengthening their wide receiver group. In addition to Metcalf, they have Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, and Robert Woods available.

Rodgers adds to an already crowded quarterback room for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph, a familiar face in Pittsburgh, previously played four seasons with the team before a brief stint with the Titans. Will Howard, a rookie quarterback from Ohio State, joins the Steelers after winning a national championship. Skylar Thompson, who was previously with the Miami Dolphins, is now part of the Steelers’ quarterback group.

The Steelers will be the third team in Rodgers’ career. The black and gold hope he will be a game-changer for a franchise that has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and four times in the past five years under Coach Tomlin. but failed to get out of the wild-card round.

The big question now is whether the deal will pay off for the Steelers. Their roster is set for the 2025 season, and head coach Mike Tomlin and his team have the same goal as always. Pittsburgh’s playoff struggles continue to plague them, with the last postseason victory dating back to 2017. With a new starting quarterback, a superstar wide receiver in DK Metcalf, and a revamped offense, the Steelers hope this move will propel them back into postseason success.