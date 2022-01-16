NFL Playoffs: “Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” Bucs know repeating as SB Champions will be tough, but they remain confident.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite winning an unprecedented seven Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady is still haunted by one that slipped away — literally.

As Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) prepare to host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) in an NFC wild-card game Sunday, the GOAT has been forced to recall his big drop. It occurred in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over New England in the Super Bowl four years ago when Brady let a pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola bounce off his fingertips.

Making matters worse, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass later in the game on a trick play called “Philly! Philly!” that will be immortalized in Philadelphia.

“Every time I see an Eagles fan I get reminded of that play,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast this week.

Eagles fans also have an unhealthy obsession with Brady running off the field after that loss and not shaking Foles’ hand. That happened again when Brady and the Bucs lost to Foles and the Chicago Bears in 2020. For all his success, Brady can be a sore loser at times.

“I’ve shaken Nick’s hand plenty of times, though,” Brady said Thursday. “I have a lot of respect for Nick. I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that because sometimes I get a little (ticked off) out there, but for the most part I try to be a good sport.”